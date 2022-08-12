women’s health diagnostics Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global women’s health diagnostics market was valued at USD 24.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 49.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Global women’s health diagnostics report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on women’s health diagnostics market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10385

Major Players in the Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market

The key players in the market are Abbott (U.S.), BD (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric Company (U.S.), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.), Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. (Germany), and bioMérieux SA. (U.S.).

Global Women’s Health Diagnostic Market Segmental Overview

Global Women’s Health Diagnostic Market by Type

Based on type, it is segmented into the diagnostic devices, diagnostic tests, accessories and consumables. In 2021, the diagnostics devices segment was the significant revenue generator and it is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The factor such as increasing patient preference for technologically advanced treatment procedures coupled with upsurge of minimally invasive techniques has propelled demand for devices for several surgical procedures. Additionally, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases among women would increase demand for better diagnosis and treatment options, thus contributing to the segment growth.

Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market by Application

Based on application, it is segmented into breast cancer, infectious disease testing, osteoporosis testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, sexually transmitted disease testing, other applications. The breast cancer segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The largest share of the breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and the second most common cancer worldwide. According to Globocan 2020, there were around 2,261,419 new breast cancer cases in 2020. The increasing cases resulted in increased sales of test kits for home usage, which is also expected to drive the market’s revenue growth over the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of point-of-care diagnostic testing and an increase in the number of diagnostic and imaging devices worldwide are expected to fuel the market growth.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/inquiry-before-buying/GIS10385

Market Trends and Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in females is poised to boost the market expansion. Changes in lifestyle and growing consumption of unhealthy food will upsurge the risk of disease. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding sanitation and genital health coupled with unavailability of well-developed healthcare facilities in developing economies will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure, availability of newer and advanced diagnostic systems and growth in awareness about malignant tumors, are anticipated to propel the industry growth in near future. Furthermore, growing number of product developments and strategic collaboration among the diagnostic device market players and their entry in developing countries provide numerous opportunities for market progression. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in emerging countries such as South Africa and India, as well as the development of novel and advanced imaging procedures such as miniature devices, are expected to provide market participants with lucrative opportunities

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

and transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700