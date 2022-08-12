pallets Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pallets market size was $72.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $108.5 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Global pallets report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on pallets market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Major Players of the Global Pallets Market

The global pallets market report includes players such as Brambles Limited, CABKA Group GmbH, Craemer Holding GmbH, Falkenhahn AG, LOSCAM International Holdings Co., Ltd., Menasha Corporation, Millwood, Inc., Rehrig Pacific Holdings, Inc., Schoeller Allibert Services B.V., and UFP Industries, Inc. (PalletOne).

Global Pallets Market By Type

By type, it is divided into stackable, nestable, rackable, and display. The stackable segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the rise in the use of pallets in food & beverage as well as in the retail industry globally. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for efficient and reliable pallets in several regions globally. Further, factors such as sustainability concerns, product modernization, and attractive economics are leading to the growth of the pallets industry.

Global Pallets Market By Application

By application, it is categorized into chemical, retail, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, and others. The food & beverage segment is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The growth was principally driven by farmers and agricultural players to handle fresh produce along with the dairy, beverage, bakery, meat, and other food & beverage processing companies to handle, store, and transport processed & raw end products.

Global Pallets Market Trends and Drivers

The global pallets market is anticipated to observe substantial growth going forward on account of increasing application in food & beverage, healthcare, and other industries. In addition, the rise in population along with the growing disposable income of middle-class customers are projected to drive the demand for food & beverages, medical, and personal care products. This, in turn, is anticipated to lead to a consequent increase in demand for the pallets market. Moreover, governments globally are focusing on the development of the manufacturing sector in order to increase the global economy. For example, the ‘Made in China 2025’ initiative by the Chinese government and the ‘Make in India’ initiative by the Indian government have positively propelled the manufacturing sector. The upsurge in manufacturing activities has stimulated the demand for a variety of plastic components as well as packaging solutions, thus providing remunerative opportunities for the pallets market.

