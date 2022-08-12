cardiovascular devices Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cardiovascular devices market size was USD 53.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 91.9 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Global cardiovascular devices report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on cardiovascular devices market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease, and other conditions. Cardiovascular devices such as stents, catheters, grafts, and others are used to treat CVDs efficiently.

Major Players of the Global Cardiovascular devices Market

The global cardiovascular devices market report includes players such as Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc., and Terumo Corporation.

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market Segmentation

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market By Type

Based on type, it is segmented into diagnostic & measuring devices, and therapeutic & surgical devices. The diagnostic & measuring devices is sub-segmented into electrocardiogram (ECG), remote cardiac monitoring, and others. Likewise, the therapeutic & surgical devices segment is also sub-segmented into cardiac rhythm management, catheter, stents, heart valves, and others. The demand for diagnostic & measuring cardiovascular devices is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is growing the application of surgical instruments in the treatment of coronary artery disease.

Global Cardiovascular Devices Market By Application

By application, it is divided into cardiac rhythm management, coronary vascular, structural heart, peripheral vascular, and others. The demand in the cardiovascular devices market for peripheral vascular is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Cardiac rhythm management is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the rise in the deployment of cardiovascular devices in small, medium, and large organizations globally. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for efficient and reliable peripheral vascular and structural heart devices in several regions globally. Thus, the demand in the cardiovascular devices market would rise during the forecast period.

Market Trends and Drivers

The cardiovascular devices control irregularities caused by the heart’s electrical systems, such as irregular heartbeat and heart rhythm disorders. When medication, lifestyle changes, or other treatments do not work, an implantable device may be recommended. Certain factors that are boosting the cardiovascular devices market growth include a rise in the use of ambulatory and home services for cardiac monitoring, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, favorable reimbursement policies, and technological advancements.

