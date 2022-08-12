blood collection devices Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global blood collection devices market size was USD 5.9 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 10.8 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 6.3% from 2022-2031.

Global blood collection devices report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on blood collection devices market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Blood collection devices help in the safe withdrawal of blood. Blood is collected from donors to perform various diagnostic tests. Needles & rings, lancets, and other devices are used for arterial and venous blood collection. Arterial blood collection has certain advantages like arterial blood gas sampling and intraoperative blood salvage. However, the growing number of accidents & trauma cases, rising incidence of infectious disease, and the developing liquid biopsy technology have improved associated healthcare processes.

Major Players of the Global Blood Collection Devices Market

The global blood collection devices market report includes players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Haematonics (US), Terumo BCT (US), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), Greiner Holding (Austria), Quest Diagnostics (US), SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany), Macopharma (France), Smiths Medical (US), Cardinal Health (US), Retractable Technologies (US), Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development (China), F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy), AB Medical (South Korea), APTCA SPA (Italy), Jiangsu Micsafe Medical Technology CO., LTD. (China), Disera Tibbi Malzeme Lojistik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.Þ (Turkey), Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd. (India), Preq Systems (India), CML Biotech (India), Lmb Technologie GmbH (Germany), Mitra Industries Private Limited (India) and Neomedic Limited (UK).

Global Blood Collection Devices Market Segmentation

The report analyses the blood collection devices market based on product, method, end-user, and regions.

Global Blood Collection Devices Market by Product

On the basis of product, it is segmented into blood collection tubes, needles and syringes, and others. The key factors such as the strong prevalence of chronic diseases combined with technological advancements in blood collection devices are boosting the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Blood collection tubes witnessing a great demand owing to an increased number of patients suffering from various ailments related to blood, kidney, metabolic diseases, and neurological disorders, cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and myelodysplastic syndrome can affect the bone marrow, blood cells, lymph nodes, and other parts of the lymphatic system.

Global Blood Collection Devices Market by Method

Based on the method, it is segmented into manual blood collection and automated blood collection. The key factors such as a steady increase in the number of patients suffering from these diseases and ailments and the growing number of accidents may boost the blood collection market during the forecast period. The manual blood collection segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The increasing number of accidents, as well as trauma cases worldwide, will witness lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

