#1 International Bestselling Author Amy Lawrence releases her book "The Power of Food Prep: Take the Stress Out of Meal Planning with the Gourmet Done Skinny Method"

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

#1 International Bestselling Author Amy Lawrence releases her book “The Power of Food Prep: Take the Stress Out of Meal Planning with the Gourmet Done Skinny Method” with Success

BOTHELL, WA, 2022-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Author Amy Lawrence joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, “The Power of Food Prep: Take the Stress Out of Meal Planning with the Gourmet Done Skinny Method,” which was released Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted, and Reached #1 International Bestseller in THIRTEEN categories in the USA and CA. Including Cooking Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Cooking Poultry, Appetizer Cooking, Low Fat Cooking, Slow Cooker Recipes, Casseroles, and Cooking for Kids in the US. Professional Cooking, Sauces, Salsa & Garnishes Cookbooks, U.S. Regional Northwestern Cooking, U.S. Regional Western Cooking, U.S. Regional Midwestern Cooking, Sauces, Salsa & Garnishes Cookbooks, and Canning & Preserving in CA. She also hit #1 Hot New Release in EIGHTEEN Categories in the UK, US, and CA.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Who has time to cook everyday? And who wants to?

If you’re like most busy people who often resort to ordering out or paying too much at restaurants when you’re too exhausted to cook, there’s a better way. With meal planning and prep, you can have healthy, gourmet, home-cooked meals everyday by cooking only a few days a week. You don’t have to be a “Type A” person and have every meal planned out on the calendar for this to work for you. You don’t have to spend a fortune on kitchen gadgets or spend hours on the weekend cooking for the week.

The Gourmet Done Skinny Meal Method is the best solution for busy foodies to save time, save money, and cut calories. So, roll up your sleeves, put on your apron, grab a notebook, and get ready to learn the power of food prep with the Gourmet Done Skinny Meal Method.

You will learn:

an easy way to prep healthy meals that doesn’t require you to spend the entire day in the kitchen

a simple method to cook only a few hours a week and pull out quick meals on other days

a solution that doesn’t require you to eat the same thing five days in a row

the basic tools you need to meal prep without collecting a bunch of gadgets you’ll never use again

time-saving tips and tricks to set you up for success

“This isn’t your typical “been there, done that” food prep book. Not even close! This cookbook is a must-read for anyone who loves delicious gourmet food, but just doesn’t have time to cook two hours every night. You will love all of Amy’s easy techniques and quick tips that are unique, making gourmet cooking a joy. Read this book and learn from one of the best. You’ll be amazed at your delicious results!”

-Sandra Yancey, CEO and Founder

eWomenNetwork, Inc.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Amy Lawrence is the CEO of Gourmet Done Skinny. She has combined her talents and love of cooking to produce healthy gourmet recipes for her company and food blog gourmetdoneskinny.com .

A former restaurant owner and tea blender, she has been in the food and tea industry officially since 2003 but jokes it has been her “calling” since the day she was born. She has taught numerous cooking classes, written more than 14 books, has produced numerous instructional cooking videos and continues to keep up with her weekly recipe blog. Her former tearoom won best small tearoom in the US in 2004.

Amy is dedicated to showing others you don’t have to suffer eating boring, bland meals in order to lose weight and be your best self. She developed her Gourmet Done Skinny Meal Method to show busy foodies how with minimal planning and prep they can enjoy these healthy, gourmet, home-cooked meals all week long.

A military brat, born in Germany, Amy has lived all over the US and Germany. She earned a MS in Special Education, as well as a BS in Education and German, all from Kansas State University. While in Germany, she earned an AA degree from the University of Maryland’s Munich, Germany campus. Amy currently resides in the Pacific Northwest and is building a home in Idaho. She loves to travel with her family and has been all over the world, including visits to China, Russia, Ukraine, Czechoslovakia, Poland, India, and Nepal.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit www.eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast .

A donation was made in Amy Lawrence’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Media Contact:

Contact: Jenn Foster

Company Name: Elite Online Publishing

Address: 63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070

Telephone: (385) 645-4890

Email: info@eliteonlinepublishing.com

Website: eliteonlinepublishing.com