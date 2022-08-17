Binmile Ranked #1 Software Development Company in India By Software Suggest

Noida, India, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — SoftwareSuggest, an online platform helping businesses, organizations & professionals to select the best software solutions, has ranked Binmile Technologies on Top amongst Best 25 Software Development Companies in India.

Binmile is a global provider of IT service solutions with expertise in customized software solutions for BFSI clients, thoroughly matching their unique business requirements.

Software Suggest based on in-house research for furnishing reviews prepares its comparison reports. Being at the top of the 25 software development companies is a great achievement for Binmile Technologies.

Binmile provides consultancy and custom software development services in partnership with ServiceNow alongside other major IT service development like app development, product engineering, DevOps, UX/UI design, etc. across various industries such as Banking, Insurance, Finance, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy & Utility, and many more.

On this big achievement, Sana Ansari, AVP Marketing, Binmile Technologies said, “Binmile has expertise in developing Smart Software Solutions for any modern-day challenge. We are always at service to build a solid, fully-functioning software solution for businesses around the globe. With world-class tech experts, in-house, Binmile is supercharged for its next project”.

Adding to it she said, “The presence in the list has motivated us for what we are doing and our commitment towards each of our projects and our clients, and continuing towards our growth journey”.

As for now, Binmile counts 300+ technology experts engaged in diverse IT domains with software development and consulting being the core of their service offerings.

About SoftwareSuggest

SoftwareSuggest is an online platform for Business Software discovery that simplifies the process of Listing, Reviewing, and Comparing Business Software. It helps software vendors in discovery via Listing, Reviewing, and Comparing Business software.

About Binmile

Binmile Technologies is one of the leading custom software development and application development companies. The company aims to provide full-cycle software development with its prime focus on digitally transforming businesses and cultures with innovation and automation.

They are a trusted technology partner to High Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing business sectors for their Digital Product Engineering, Software Product Engineering, Web and Mobile Application Development, Product Development (SaaS), IoT (Internet of Things), and Quality Assurance.

For more information, visit: binmile.com