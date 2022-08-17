Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.0.0 Supporting Perfect Burning Performance with Various Formats and Advanced Features

Delhi, India, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Company has recently developed a new version for Windows: Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.0.0. It is a professional DVD burning software to burn 100+ video formats to DVD Disc, DVD Folder or ISO File in high quality, equipped with powerful editing features and various exquisite DVD menus.

“The Mac version of Cisdem DVD Burner reaches a huge success in bringing users great convenience, incredible speed and powerful function performance for burning DVDs, “ said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “To make Windows users can enjoy the same experience, we strives to research and release the Windows version of Cisdem DVD Burner.

“From now on, people can rely on Cisdem DVD Burner to burn a high-quality playable DVD on both Mac and Windows with a few clicks. Sincerely welcome Windows users to free download Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.0.0 for a try and believe you will fall in it.” He added.

How does Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.0.0 differ from others?

Provide super fast burning speed

100% copy and backup entire content to DVD with original quality

Offer exquisite DVD menus and auto-customization function to create a wonderful DVD

Support previewing the DVD before burning

Design with a built-in video editor

Provide multiple playback modes

Compatible with Windows 10/11

Main Features of Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.0.0

1.Support burning various video formats

Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows can burn DVDs from MP4, MOV, VOB, MTS, MP3 and other 100+ digital video and audio formats. It also supports burning the video sources downloaded from websites like YouTube, Facebook, etc. to DVDs and enjoys them on home DVD players.

2. Rich editing features to the source files

It offers a wealth of editing features to modify the uploaded videos before burning, such as trimming/cropping/rotating the video, adding chapters/watermarks, adjust effects, etc.

3. Create a unique DVD menu

The program provides 30+ DVD menu templates according to different themes and occasion. Moreover, users are allowed to manually create a different DVD menu by changing any elements of the menu like background music/image, text, menu buttons, etc.

4. Preview the final look of the DVD

It designs with a preview interface for use to watch the final appearance of the DVD before burning, allowing users to go back to change the unsatisfactory setting of the DVD and burn an impeccable DVD disc.

5. Burn source videos to DVD disc, DVD folder and ISO file

It supports burning all DVD disc formats, including DVD-9, DVD-5, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R/RW, DVD+R DL, DVD-R DL, DVD-RAM and more. It can also burn movies content to a DVD folder with VIDEO_TS and AUDIO_TS, and backup videos to ISO file.

6. Support subtitles

Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows is capable of burning a DVD with embedded subtitles. Plus, it supports uploading external subtitles file in SRT format for people to have a better viewing experience.

7. Provide 3 different playback modes

It provides 3 burning playback modes for people to choose according to their purposes, including playing menu and all titles in order, only playing the menu in a loop and playing all titles in a loop.

8. Easy to use with only 3 steps

Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows is easy to operate with the intuitive interface, which needs only 3 steps to burn a playable DVD on Windows: adding files, editing the files and click Burn button to burn videos to any DVD types quickly.

Price and Availability

Cisdem DVD Burner for Windows 2.0.0 can be downloaded and purchased from https://www.cisdem.com/dvd-burner-windows/buy.html. People can buy a lifetime license for 1 PC at $49.99 with lifetime free upgrades. Get the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-dvdburner.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company build in 2009 that aims to create utility and multimedia software products for computers. This company has been dedicating to creating high performance software and considerate after-sales service since its establishment. Visit https://www.cisdem.com/ to know more details.