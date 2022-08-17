Future Electronics’ The Current Podcast Featured in Select List by Business Insider

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — We at Future Electronics are proud to announce our most recent feature in Business Insider which brought our own video podcast, The Current, into their carefully curated list of podcasts in the chip industry.

The Current is an application technology podcast that has gained the audience trust and loyalty thanks to its engaging talks with industry-leading engineers on trending topics around the semiconductor industry. Each episode unpacks new, fast-growing, and exciting technologies, applications, and design techniques in entertaining discussions with renowned experts.

This mention on Business Insider highlights Todd Baker, our host and corporate vice-president, for his over 20 years of experience in the semiconductor field, and his ability to digest and communicate the more complex topics and trends. Todd’s passionate voice brings design engineers all over the world closer to the source of the information, standing together at the edge of where technology is going.

Well within its second season, The Current now has 24 published episodes and going strong into the ever-evolving future of the tech world. Listen to all episodes and stay up to date with the latest news to spearhead the industry with Future Electronics and The Current. Find all you need here: www.FutureElectronics.com/blog/the-current-vodcast.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###