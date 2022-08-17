Video Laryngoscope Market Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2028

Video Laryngoscope Industry Overview

The global video laryngoscope market size was valued at USD 352.7 million in 2020 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising awareness of the benefits of using video laryngoscopes over conventional ones is a key factor contributing to market growth. These benefits include reduction in applied force, enhanced laryngeal view, visual confirmation of tube placement, decreased risk of cross-contamination, and higher rates of successful rescue after the failure of direct laryngoscopy which is boosting demand.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market as emergency departments and intensive care units look for ways to support patients in respiratory distress while lowering the risk of cross-infection. Video laryngoscopy has emerged as a viable option for intubating patients being put on a ventilator. The availability of a video laryngoscope also minimizes errors during intubation and enhances feedback, learning, and teaching.

It also keeps the face of healthcare technicians away from the airways of the patients, thus reducing the risk of contamination. Nihon Kohden started ramping up his production of ventilators and airway management devices in 2020 to meet the growing demand. Moreover, Medtronic also reported positive growth in 2020 owing to increased demand for airway products and ventilators. So the pandemic has a positive impact on the market for video laryngoscopes.

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is also a key factor driving the market for video laryngoscopes. According to the WHO, around 65.0 million people suffer from COPD, and 3 million die each year due to lung-related diseases as of 2019. These estimates are expected to rise over the years owing to the growing target population, increasing exposure to tobacco smoke, and pollution. These factors are anticipated to boost the overall market for video laryngoscopes. Moreover, increased usage of airway management in pediatrics is further boosting the revenue.

Video Laryngoscope Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global video laryngoscope market on the basis of product, usage type, channel type, device type, end use, and region:

Video Laryngoscopes Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Rigid Video Laryngoscopes

Flexible Video Laryngoscopes

Video Laryngoscopes Usage Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Reusable Video Laryngoscopes

Disposable Video Laryngoscopes

Video Laryngoscopes Channel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Non-Channeled Video Laryngoscopes

Channeled Video Laryngoscopes

Video Laryngoscopes Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cart based Video Laryngoscopes

Handheld Video Laryngoscopes

Video Laryngoscopes End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pre-Hospital

In-Hospital

Other (ENT Clinics, Training/Teaching Etc.)

Video Laryngoscopes Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

May 2021: Ambu received U.S. FDA clearance for VivaSight 2 DLT. This enabled the company to commercialize the product and extended its single-use pulmonology lineup.

June 2019: Karl Storz Endoscopy-America Inc. opened a new facility including a modern warehouse, production facility, and office center in Auburn, U.S. to increase its market penetration.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the video laryngoscope market include:

Prodol Meditec

Ambu A/S

Medtronic

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Verathon Inc.

Salter Labs

VDO Medical Inc.

AAM Healthcare

Hebei Vimed Medical Device Company, Ltd.

Olympus Corporation

