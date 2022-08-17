Primary Cell Culture Market Analytical Insight & Outlooks 2028

Primary Cell Culture Industry Overview

The global primary cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 8.0 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is owing to several factors such as advancement in genetic engineering, rising demand for regenerative medicines, and robust funding for cellular therapies development.

Primary Cell Culture Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global primary cell culture market based on product, separation methods, cell type, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Primary Cells, Reagents and Supplements and Media.

The reagents and supplements segment dominated the market for primary cell culture and accounted for the largest revenue share of 34.0% in 2020.

In addition, the development of innovative products such as growth factors and cytokines is further contributing to the segment growth.

The primary cells segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.8% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising identification of primary cells for treating different diseases.

Based on the Separation Methods Insights, the market is segmented into Explant Method, Enzymatic Degradation, Mechanical Separation and Others.

The enzymatic degradation segment dominated the market for primary cell culture and accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.3% in 2020.

In enzymatic degradation, trypsin dominated the market for primary cell culture in terms of revenue share in 2020 owing to its high application for enzymatic disaggregation of tissues. The enzyme has wide application for dissociation of cells from tissues, processing of adhesive cells from flasks, and rapid passaging of large cell suspension.

The mechanical separation segment is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period owing to the advancements in the mechanical separation process.

Based on the Cell Type Insights, the market is segmented into Animal and Human.

The animal cells segment dominated the market for primary cell culture and accounted for the largest revenue share of 58.6% in 2020. The growing applications of animal origin primary cells for vaccine development are major factors fueling the segment growth.

The human cells segment is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. The growth in the segment is majorly due to the rising application of human-derived primary cultures for cancer research.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Tissue Culture & Tissue Engineering, Vaccine Production, Gene Therapy and Regenerative Medicine, Toxicity Testing and Drug Screening, Cancer Research, Model System, Virology, Prenatal Diagnosis, Stem Cell Therapy and Others.

The vaccine production segment dominated the market for primary cell culture and held the largest revenue share of 12.2% in 2020.

The stem cell therapy segment is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the growing attention of scientists over the world for conducting various research projects using stem cells. Research studies using embryonic, induced, and adult stem cells are rapidly changing the way researchers perceive primary cells.

Primary Cell Culture Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The companies are launching new and advanced products for primary cell culture. For instance, in January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched a new medium for the expansion of human T lymphocytes for allogeneic cell therapies.

Some of the prominent players in the primary cell culture market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Lonza

Merck

Corning Incorporated

Danaher

PromoCell GmbH

ATCC

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.

Mattek

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

