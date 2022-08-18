Europe, Middle East & Africa Wax Melt Market Manufacturing and Technology Trends Analysis By 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe, Middle East & Africa Wax Melt Industry Overview

Europe, Middle East & Africa wax melt market size was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rapid development of the residential and commercial sectors leads to an increased demand for wax melts to add instant warmth and aroma to the atmosphere of any room. The wax melts market is expected to grow on account of the increasing demand for effective, cost-efficient, and safer products. Over the past few years, key players have developed new and innovative products that specifically cater to the various needs of consumers. Major players have launched new wax melts aimed at specific demographics rather than the general consumer pool.

For instance, in January 2020, Febreze launched three new scents: Forest, Wood, and Ocean that take cues from nature and are more refined and subdued. The new Forest, Wood, and Ocean scents from Febreze are for people who want more modern, updated smells beyond the traditional flower varieties. They are available nationwide in a variety of Febreze products such as Air, Plug, Fabric, Wax Melts, and Car.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of Europe, Middle East & Africa Wax Melt market

Wax melts are becoming more and more popular and now many consumers favor them over candles to make their homes smell beautiful. Wax melts do not have a wick, nor do they require a flame, like candles. Wax melts are usually warmed in an electric wax melt warmer containing a small 15-watt light bulb that is included at the base of the warmer. The light bulb provides just enough heat to warm the wax melts, tarts, or cubes, releasing the scent in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. The National Fire Protection Association estimated that from 2009 to 2013, fires related to candles caused an estimated USD 374 million in direct property damage. Decorative candles are appealing, but the exposed flame poses the risk of something else catching fire by accident.

In developed countries across EMEA, the COVID-19 lockdown has left most consumers confined to their homes, thus, generating the demand for home fragrances such as wax melts. Since several people are working from home, they are interested in both cleanliness and creating a pleasant home environment. This has prompted the sales of home fragrances such as wax melts. In the U.K. one-third of the purchases were made in the home category.

Several raw material suppliers for wax melts are reporting punishing, double-digit drops in sales and earnings as the COVID-19 pandemic caused demand for their material to dry up. However, leading players such as Givaudan and Symrise, in the flavor and fragrance industry are witnessing a surge in both sales and earnings. Sales fell only modestly at International Flavors & Fragrances. It turns out that the demand for consumer products and their ingredients got held up during the pandemic and in many cases even grown.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Consumer Goods Industry Related Reports

Wax Melts Market – The global wax melts market size was estimated at USD 2.02 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow on account of rising focus on the longevity of fragrances.

Wax Market – The global wax market size was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Europe, Middle East & Africa Wax Melt Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented Europe, Middle East & Africa wax melt market on the basis of type, pack, and country:

EMEA Wax Melt Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Pressed Wax Melt

Poured Wax Melt

EMEA Wax Melt Pack Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Single Pack

Multi-Pack

EMEA Wax Melt Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Germany

U.K.

France

South Africa

Market Share Insights:

January 2020: Febreze launched three new scents: Forest, Wood, and Ocean that take cues from nature and are more refined and subdued.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in Europe, Middle East & Africa Wax Melt Industry include

Kerax Limited

P&G

Arran Aromatics

Aroma Works

Best Kept Secrets

Breeze Candles

Canova

Charles Farris

Sonneborn

Cereria Ronca Srl

Order a free sample PDF of Europe, Middle East & Africa Wax Melt Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.