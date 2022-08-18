Fact.MR’s recent report anticipates the global antiseptic and disinfectant market to reach US$ 160 Bn by 2031, expanding at a whopping 21% CAGR across the forthcoming decade. Increased uptake across commercial, healthcare and domestic sectors amid widespread infections outbreaks is expected to spur demand.

As per the report, the market is expected to close in at US$ 24 Bn by 2021. A CAGR of around 6% was registered in the 2016 to 2020 historical period. Growth prospects have been spurred with the outbreak of COVID-19. Growing healthcare needs during COVID-19, as well as higher standards of sterility across hospitals, all contributed a lot to the growth of the antiseptics and disinfectants industry.

The increasing demand for various sterilization products in the market is mainly spurred by antiseptics and disinfectants usage across hospitals and various other healthcare segments. The need to stop the spread of infections and growth of pathogens is increasing demand for sterilization products in the market.

Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Segmentations:

Product Quaternary Ammonium Compound Antiseptics & Disinfectants Chlorine Compound Antiseptics & Disinfectants Alcohol-based Antiseptics & Disinfectants Aldehyde-based Antiseptics & Disinfectants Phenolic Compound Antiseptics & Disinfectants Hydrogen Peroxide Antiseptics & Disinfectants Iodine Antiseptics & Disinfectants Silver Antiseptics & Disinfectants Other Antiseptics & Disinfectants

End User Antiseptics & Disinfectants for Healthcare Providers Antiseptics & Disinfectants for Commercial Users Antiseptics & Disinfectants for Domestic Users



