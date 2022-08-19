Ammonium Phosphatide Market is likely to grow consistently at 6.1% per annum during 2018-2028

The global ammonium phosphatide market was valued at US$ 38.5 million in 2018, and it is expected to envisage5.3% y-o-y over 2018 to surpass US$ 40.5 million by the end of 2019, according to Fact.MR. The latest study published by Fact.MR assesses growth of the ammonium phosphatide market, laying bare the key factors influencing this market.

The study finds that increasing demand for ammonium phosphatides in the chocolate and confectionery will continue to drive gains in 2019 and beyond. Confectioners and chocolate manufacturers are investing in sustainable emulsifiers, and these evolutions have rubbed off on ammonium phosphatide providers as well.

“Ammonium phosphatide is gaining popularity as a vegetable-based emulsifier and stabilizer among food manufacturers, especially across the bakery and confectionery sectors. The food industry is opening doors for ammonium phosphatide as a food additive with its no allergen, no flavor, and non-GMO status. The ammonium phosphatide market is expected to witness incremental growth as most food manufacturers are adopting ammonium phosphatide as a sustainable alternative to lecithin – a soya-based emulsifier,” says the Fact.MR study.

Ammonium Phosphatide Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Ammonium Phosphatide market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Ammonium Phosphatide market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Ammonium Phosphatide supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

In-Depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Ammonium Phosphatide: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Ammonium Phosphatide demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Ammonium Phosphatide. As per the study, the demand for Ammonium Phosphatide will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Ammonium Phosphatide. As per the study, the demand for Ammonium Phosphatide will grow through 2029. Ammonium Phosphatide historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029. Ammonium Phosphatide consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Ammonium Phosphatide Market Segmentations:

Application Bakery Confectionary Chocolates Cocoa Butter Cocoa Products Micro Sweets Ice Creams Fillings and Coatings Dairy Others

Origin Natural Synthetic

Function Emulsifier Thickener Gelling Agent Stabilizer



Regions North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



