   Atlantic Barter Announces Winners of 30th Anniversary Contest

Newark, DE, USA, 2022-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Atlantic Barter, Delaware’s only barter exchange, announced today the Grand Prize winner, and 2nd– and 3rd-place runners-up of their 30th Anniversary Contest. Entrants were asked to submit a 30-second video testimonial describing why they like trading with the company and examples of what they have traded.

A group of independent judges were asked to pick the winners. Of all the submissions, the decision for the Grand Prize Winner was unanimous: Brooke Miles of Delaware ShoutOut, a social media marketer, submitted the most creative and engaging video testimonial. Her video comically has a conversation with herself as another person who is having a bad day, and Brooke describes how she gained $13,500 worth of new business through Atlantic Barter and turned that into purchasing power, listing some things she purchased using trade dollars instead of cash. While the video is humorous in nature – you have to find out about what happened to Fluffy the cat – you can tell she took the contest seriously by the amount of time she devoted to different shots and editing. The end result netted Brooke $3,000 trade dollars to spend anywhere in the network on products and services she can use for her business or personal life and an 8-day/7-night vacation to the destination of her choice of nearly 1,000 resorts worldwide. That’s not a bad score! Upon finding out that she had won, Brooke stated she was “so happy” and her husband was “giggling with joy”. You can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDVLrgwtILs

The 2nd place winner was Chef Dana Herbert of Desserts by Dana. His video depicted his famous bakery where he sells his delicious baked goods on trade and showed his work van that he had designed and wrapped using trade dollars instead of cash.

The 3rd place winner was Desmond Hasty of Hasty Technology Methods, whose winning video discussed how he uses trade as an additional revenue stream to purchase food, vacations, and services to free up his cash. He couldn’t have been more spot on!

In total Atlantic Barter granted over $5,000 in prizes to celebrate their 30th anniversary in business and they could not have been more pleased with the winners’ submissions!

About Atlantic Barter

Founded in 1993, Atlantic Barter is one of the oldest, largest and most reputable barter exchanges in the Mid-Atlantic Region. It is a large network of business owners who trade what they have in exchange for things they need on a dollar-for-dollar basis, i.e. open times slots, empty vacation rental weeks, restaurant meals, etc. The network offers opportunities to trade with thousands of business owners throughout the United States and Canada. Resources include their radio show on WWDB 860 AM out of Philadelphia called the Barter with Christine show as well as their exclusive database of providers, for members only. www.atlanticbarter.com; https://wwdbam.com/shows/barter-with-christine/podcasts/

Contact:

Christine Radovich

(302) 654-5650

Email: Christne@atlanticBarter.com