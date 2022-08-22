Third Party Logistics Market expanding at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

The global third-party logistics market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,144 Bn by 2032, expanding at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The growing popularity of e-commerce and the development of smart technologies are likely to provide a significant boost to the market in the forecast period.

The dynamic nature of the market makes it challenging for the manufacturers to keep a track of their activities, thereby, making it a demanded service in the current period. Prospects suffered a major setback during FY 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst. Sudden disruptions in industrial activity due to the imposition of lockdowns negatively affected output, causing a cessation in logistical activity.

Fortunately, since 2021, prospects have been rebounding, as the restrictions on industrial activity have lifted. In addition, the development in overseas trade is expected to propel market growth in the coming decade.

Third Party Logistics Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Third Party Logistics market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Third Party Logistics market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Third Party Logistics supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Predictive Diagnostics, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competition Analysis

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of ultra-low temperature freezers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering Third Party Logistics has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Third Party Logistics domain. Prominent companies operating in this space include Eppendorf AG, Helmer Scientific, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Arctiko A/S, Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd, Glen Dimplex, Godrej, Haier Biomedical, LABCOLD, and Remi Group, among others.

Third Party Logistics Market Segmentations:

By End Use : Automotive Third Party Logistics Manufacturing Third Party Logistics Healthcare Third Party Logistics Retail Third Party Logistics Other Third Party Logistics

By Transport : Airway Third Party Logistics Railway Third Party Logistics Roadway Third Party Logistics Waterway Third Party Logistics

By Service : Value Added Logistics Services (VALs) Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) Warehousing &Distribution (W&D) Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC)/Freight forwarding International Transportation Management (ITM)



