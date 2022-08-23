Royale Group Expanding to Second Delaware Location

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2022-Aug-23 — /EPR Network/ — Royale Pigments & Chemicals, part of The Royale Group collection of specialty chemical companies, has chosen Seaford, Delaware, as the site for a $2.35 million expansion that will double The Royale Group’s Delaware presence since it relocated from New Jersey two years ago.

Royale’s investment in Sussex County includes purchase of the former BASF Polymer Plant at 100 Industrial Park Boulevard that is now owned by Delmarva Central Railroad. DCR operates a transloading facility at the on-site rail spur located there, but the building itself is underutilized with no active operations at present.

“The chemical industry has long been part of Delaware’s economy. Over the next three years, The Royale Group plans to purchase an underutilized site in Seaford, bringing new jobs and economic growth to Sussex County,” said Governor John Carney. “This will be Royale’s second facility in the state, showing their commitment to growing their business here. This campus is only possible because of Delaware’s world-class innovative workforce. Thank you to The Royale Group, the town of Seaford, the Delaware Prosperity Partnership and everyone else who made this acquisition possible.”

In 2020, Delaware Prosperity Partnership began working with The Royale Group as it made its first investment in Delaware by acquiring IMS Chemblend and the IMS facility at 400 Carson Drive in Bear, changing the operation’s name to AWSM Solutions Delaware and relocating Royale’s corporate headquarters from New Jersey to the New Castle County property. The company’s $1 million investment included adding 17 new jobs, and AWSM already has surpassed its job-growth projections with 30 active employees.

While continuing to invest and grow its Northern Delaware operations, Royale’s expansion to a second Delaware location with on-site rail access will allow it to better serve a growing roster of customers and secure new contracts with leading companies throughout the region. Royale’s Southern Delaware investment includes creating 29 new jobs – including chemical operator, maintenance/warehouse and manager/supervisor positions – over the next three years.

Royale officials presented an application to Delaware’s Council on Development Finance for a Jobs Performance Grant of $177,930 and a Capital Expenditure Grant of $70,500 from the Delaware Strategic Fund to support the company’s investment of more than $2.35 million. Distribution of grants from the Delaware Strategic Fund are dependent on the company meeting commitments as outlined to the CDF, which reviewed and approved Royale’s request for up to $248,430 in total grant funding.

“We are very excited to welcome Royale Pigments & Chemicals to Seaford, Delaware,” said Seaford Mayor David Genshaw. “Our city has seen an incredible wave of revitalization with the help of Delaware Prosperity Partnership, and we are grateful for their support and for Royale Pigments & Chemicals for choosing Seaford.”

The Royale Group was drawn to establish operations in Delaware by the state’s educated workforce, lower cost of living and business-friendly government. Royale has quickly become an important part of Delaware’s chemical manufacturing and distribution sector, and its decision to invest in a second Delaware facility demonstrates its continued commitment to growing here.

“Delaware has been a great place to do business! There are many valuable resources to help start or move a business to the state,” said Royale Group CEO John Logue. “These resources range from the Delaware Prosperity Partnership to a dedicated and assigned omnibus person from the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, providing assistance with Delaware’s regulatory agency. We are excited with the expansion of our manufacturing operation in Delaware.”

###

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership (choosedelaware.com) leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support employers in place marketing Delaware to potential employees via livelovedelaware.com. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors.

About The Royale Group

The Royale Group, recipient of the 2019 National Association of Chemical Distributors’ prestigious Distributor of the Year award, is a collection of specialty chemical companies that manufactures, formulates and distributes chemicals. Specifically, Royale Pigments & Chemicals distributes specialty colorants into the paint, coatings and fire retardants markets. Shorechem distributes and manufactures specialty chemicals into the pharma, metals, aerospace and automotive markets. AWSM Industries distributes and manufactures specialty chemicals into the chip fabrication, automotive and gas markets. Most recently acquired in 2020, AWSM Solutions toll manufactures, blends, formulates, breaks bulk packages and provides labels for products in the following markets: organic agrochem, pharma, electronics, cleaners, aerospace, marine and construction.