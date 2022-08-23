1,3 Butadiene Market 2022-2032: Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects

It is primarily used as a chemical intermediate and as a monomer for manufacturing rubber and plastic, which is used in a wide variety of industrial and consumer products including automobiles, construction material, electronics, protective clothing, packaging, and appliance parts. Some of the top consumers for 1,3- butadiene include Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Dow Chemical, Firestone Synthetic Rubber & Latex, Lanxess, and Ameripol Synpol. The global production of 1,3 butadiene is almost 10 million metric tons, with manufacturing capacities concentrated in North America and East Asia region.

1,3 Butadiene Market: Segmentation

The global 1,3 Butadiene market is segmented on the basis of end use, application and region.

Based on the end use, the global 1,3 Butadiene market is segmented as:

Styrene butadiene Rubber

Polybutadiene

ABS Resins

Styrene butadiene Latex

Adiponitrile

Nitrile Rubber

Others

S.B. butadiene and polybutadiene end use account for a share of over 50% of the global 1,3 butadiene market. Moreover, ABS resin end use will witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on region, the global 1,3 Butadiene market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

