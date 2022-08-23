1,3 Butadiene Market 2022-2032: Analyzed by Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Prospects

It is primarily used as a chemical intermediate and as a monomer for manufacturing rubber and plastic, which is used in a wide variety of industrial and consumer products including automobiles, construction material, electronics, protective clothing, packaging, and appliance parts. Some of the top consumers for 1,3- butadiene include Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Dow Chemical, Firestone Synthetic Rubber & Latex, Lanxess, and Ameripol Synpol. The global production of 1,3 butadiene is almost 10 million metric tons, with manufacturing capacities concentrated in North America and East Asia region.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global 1,3 Butadiene Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the 1,3 Butadiene Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the 1,3 Butadiene Market and its classification.

1,3 Butadiene Market: Segmentation

The global 1,3 Butadiene market is segmented on the basis of end use, application and region.

Based on the end use, the global 1,3 Butadiene market is segmented as:

  • Styrene butadiene Rubber
  • Polybutadiene
  • ABS Resins
  • Styrene butadiene Latex
  • Adiponitrile
  • Nitrile Rubber
  • Others

S.B. butadiene and polybutadiene end use account for a share of over 50% of the global 1,3 butadiene market. Moreover, ABS resin end use will witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on region, the global 1,3 Butadiene market is segmented as:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • MEA

The insights for each vendor consists of:                                                                                                                

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the 1,3 Butadiene Market report provide to the readers?

  • 1,3 Butadiene Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each 1,3 Butadiene Market player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of 1,3 Butadiene Market in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global 1,3 Butadiene Market.

The report covers following 1,3 Butadiene Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the 1,3 Butadiene Market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in 1,3 Butadiene Market
  • Latest industry Analysis on 1,3 Butadiene Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of 1,3 Butadiene Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing 1,3 Butadiene Market demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of 1,3 Butadiene Market major players
  •  1,3 Butadiene Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  •  1,3 Butadiene Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the 1,3 Butadiene Market report include:

  • How the market for 1,3 Butadiene Market has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global 1,3 Butadiene Market on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the 1,3 Butadiene Market?
  • Why the consumption of 1,3 Butadiene Market highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

