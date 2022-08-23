Buttock Augmentation Market Top Players, Recent Development and Product Benchmarking

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 23, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Buttock Augmentation Industry Overview

The global buttock augmentation market size was estimated at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.0% from 2021 to 2028. Buttock implants are cosmetic surgical procedures that are done to contour or enhance the shape and size of the butt. This can be achieved through surgical implants that include placing silicone implants under gluteal tissue, with fat grafting in which, the fat is taken from another body area through liposuction technology, such as the stomach, or thighs and re-injected into the butt for natural augmentation or through butt injections.

Factors like increasing aesthetic awareness among the population, high social media influence, rising disposable income, and technological advancement in the field of aesthetics are the factors driving the market for buttock augmentation. Moreover, procedures like fat grafting have a high success rate, high satisfaction, and low complications which are expected to boost the market further. Image/appearance consciousness is increasing along with awareness about beauty care products and procedures available across the world. Social media plays a vital role in influencing the purchasing decisions of millennials, and peer recommendations have high significance when it comes to purchasing beauty products.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Buttock Augmentation Market

According to the 2019 Hubspot data, 71.0% of people are more likely to purchase a product or service online when it is recommended by others. Moreover, a small number of influencers can be attributed to the largest share of referral branding via social media. According to Forbes, 5% of the influencers who offer product or service recommendations drive 45% of social influence. According to a survey conducted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2015, 93% of the patients opted for cosmetic procedures because of the referrals from friends and family who experienced good results. Moreover, out of this, 75% opted for the procedure because of the increasing online availability of information about cosmetic treatments.

As stated by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, in 2019, around 5, 34,345 buttock augmentation and buttock lift procedures were carried out globally. Buttock augmentation procedure currently constitutes 4.7% of the total surgical procedures carried out globally and is growing at a significant rate. According to a survey conducted by NCBI it was stated that the primary factor influencing people to opt for cosmetic procedures was improving their physical attractiveness and selfâ€esteem (86%) followed by restorative and health reasons (46%).

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that buttock augmentation surgery has increased by 252% between the years 2000 and 2017 and is among the fastest-growing surgical cosmetic segment. Technological advancements such as the use of silicone or hyaluronic gel injections for buttock enhancement that are currently under study, if proved to be effective can be fruitful, as it will open doors to non-invasive treatment for augmentation procedures leading to high adoption and high market growth.

However, elective procedures like buttock augmentation were one of the worst affected at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Surgical practices across the world were halted. With no patient visits and declining revenues, several aesthetic clinics had to undergo unforeseen challenges. With the ease of lockdowns in most of the countries, buttock augmentation services are also reopening, however, following strict protocols has added to the expenses for several aesthetic experts. International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery has laid down strict protocols in order to resume clinics and provide infection control procedures.

However, according to BBC, the number of inquiries and appointments for cosmetic procedures has witnessed a surge during the pandemic. For instance, a June 2020 survey conducted by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) of more than 1,000 consumers found that 49% of those who haven’t had cosmetic surgery indicated they are open to cosmetic or reconstructive treatment in the near future. Another ASPS study published the same month found that 64% of U.S. plastic surgeons had witnessed a rise in their telemedicine consultations after COVID-19 began.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Technology Industry Related Reports

Lip Augmentation Market – The global lip augmentation market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Rhinoplasty Market – The global rhinoplasty market size was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Buttock Augmentation Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global buttock augmentation market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Buttock Augmentation Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Buttock Implants

Buttock Injections

Others

Buttock Augmentation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Aesthetic Clinics

Others

Buttock Augmentation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Market Share Insights:

March 2020: Polytech Health and Aesthetics announced to plan a significant investment and expansion plan, to relocate its entire headquarters to a state-of-the-art facility near its current location in Dieburg, Germany. This will assist in the company’s strategy of increasing the manufacturing capacity of implants.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Buttock Augmentation Industry include

Sientra, Inc

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

Allergan

Sebbin

Merz North America, Inc

Silimed

Spectrum Designs Medical

Implantech

Order a free sample PDF of the Buttock Augmentation Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.