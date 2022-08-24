Creative Diagnostics Launches New Livestock Infectious Diseases Antigens

New York, USA, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Creative Diagnostics, a global leader in offering raw materials, antibodies, and reagents for the bio-technology industry, announced the launch of more than 20 antigens for a variety of viral, bacterial, and parasitic veterinary diseases, which are designed to advance the development of veterinary infectious diseases diagnostics and vaccines.

Intensive animal husbandry creates the conditions for the emergence and amplification of epidemics. As demonstrated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the social costs from zoonotic diseases can become enormous. Some pathogens pose a real risk to severe food shortages in many parts of the world. In 2018, the African swine fever virus (ASFV) spread to Asia, affecting more than 10% of the total pig population in several countries, causing severe economic losses to the swine industry. As a result, controlling livestock pathogens is an important part of efficient food production. Research in veterinary infectious diseases continues to focus on the pathogens that cause infectious diseases, epidemiology, diagnostic methods, molecular evolution, immune response, treatment and prevention.

Combined with diagnosis, the delivery of effective vaccine strategies for the control of major pathogens of livestock is particularly tested, and a continuum of new and better vaccines capable of delivering more durable and longer-lasting protective immunity and being effective against multiple strains or variants are essential. Researchers need to learn more about key questions of pathogen biology, such as predictions of virus virulence and spread in different situations, immunological mechanisms of protection against disease and virus replication, how to generate longer-lasting protective immunity after vaccination, the drivers of viral evolution, and ways to improve vaccine stability and protection against multiple serotypes.

To accelerate the diagnostics and vaccines development of veterinary infectious diseases, Creative Diagnostics now offers more than 20 antigens for various viral, bacterial and parasitic veterinary diseases, such as the Recombinant CSFV E2 Protein [His] (DAGC032), a recombinant protein from CHO cells for the research of Classical swine fever virus polyprotein (CSFV). CSFV is an icosahedral symmetric enveloped virus with virions between 40-60 nm in diameter. The enveloped glycoprotein E2 is the major neutralizing antigen for CSFV infection. Vaccines based on E2 protect swine from CSFV and induce neutralizing antibodies. The structural protein E2 of CSFV has been expressed in different systems. Moreover, CSFV-specific antibody detection tests and animal immunization experiments have been developed using the recombinant E2 protein.

Recombinant Bovine Viral Diarrhea Virus E2 Protein (DAG-WT723) is another newly released Bovine viral diarrhea virus (BVDV) E2 protein, a recombinant from E. coli. BVD is an economically significant disease of cattle found in most countries around the world. Meanwhile, the causative agent, bovine viral diarrhea virus is a member of the genus Pestivirus of the family Flaviviridae.

