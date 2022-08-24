Growing Food And Beverage Industry Is Set To Boost Demand For Thermal Transfer Labels

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global thermal transfer labels market is poised to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% over the 2021 to 2031 forecast period. Application in trading, logistics, and transportation will account for around two-third of overall market share. Thermal transfer labels are used in logistics for packaging, labelling, tracking, and identifying in industries such as e-Commerce, food & beverages, transportation, retail, semiconductors, and other industries. These labels can be printed using a desktop printer, mobile printer, or even industrial printers.

A latest revised report by Fact.MR on the global thermal transfer labels industry dives deep into the trends, restraints, and opportunities for market players across regions. The report also provides detailed insights on the COVID-19 impact on the market. Additionally, this report presents a comprehensive analysis of the government policies on the market along with the key factors driving the growth of the thermal transfer labels market over forecast period 2021 to 2031.

According to a revised report published by Fact.MR, the thermal transfer labels market is anticipated to surpass US$ 4 Bn valuation in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of over 5% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for thermal transfer labels for trading, logistics & transportation applications is expected to grow 1.8X over the next ten years, and account for nearly 70% of the market share by 2031.

The APEJ region has the highest market share since the past five years with an average market share of 32% to 34%, and is expected to stay in the top place with an average share of 35% to 38% over the forecast period.

Paper thermal transfer labels hold major market value share as compared to polyester thermal transfer labels, with nearly 1.2X market value.

The market in Japan is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 277 Mn over the forecast period.

The market in Latin America is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% from 2021 to 2031, while Mexico is expected to gain 816 BPS by 2031.

“Growth of e-Commerce and trading, logistics & transportation industry shall play a vital role in demand growth of thermal transfer labels,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competition Tuning Factor

Key manufactures of thermal transfer labels are 3M Company, CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Honeywell International Inc, LINTEC Corporation, Multi Color Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., and other local and international manufacturers.

Growing demand for thermal transfer labels from numerous end-use industries and for various applications has increased the market value over the past five years. Despite the market being fragmented, higher potential of the product will attract new players into this space.

Key Market Segments

Material Paper Thermal Transfer Labels Polyester Thermal Transfer Labels PP Thermal Transfer Labels PE Thermal Transfer Labels Other Materials

Printer Type Desktop Thermal Transfer Labels Industrial Thermal Transfer Labels Mobile Thermal Transfer Labels

Application Thermal Transfer Labels for Food & Beverages Thermal Transfer Labels for Healthcare Thermal Transfer Labels for Trading, Logistics & Transportation Thermal Transfer Labels for Industrial Goods & Products Thermal Transfer Labels for Semiconductors & Electronics Retail Thermal Transfer Labels Thermal Transfer Labels for Other Products

Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ Middle East Africa



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Thermal Transfer Label Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Thermal Transfer Label Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Thermal Transfer Label Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Thermal Transfer Label Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Thermal Transfer Label Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Thermal Transfer Label Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Thermal Transfer Label Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Thermal Transfer Label Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Thermal Transfer Label Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Thermal Transfer Label Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Thermal Transfer Label Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Thermal Transfer Label Market growth.

