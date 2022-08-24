Demand For Metalworking Fluids Market To Increase From -Use Industries And Substantially Surge Revenues In Global Market : Fact.MR

According to Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global metalworking fluids market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 4% to be valued at over US$12 billion. by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period.

The primary focus of metalworking applications revolves around maximizing the efficiency of machinery and operations. Thus, it is preferable to use metalworking fluids that are multifunctional in nature. The significant growth in metalworking processes around the world has propelled the demand for metalworking fluids.

Regulations regarding the safe disposal of fluids have been constantly revised to accommodate several different formulations and mixtures introduced by industrial manufacturers. Additionally, new metalworking processes such as flow spinning, hydroforming, and low-carbon manufacturing are gaining momentum, which is driving the demand for metalworking fluids.

Key Insights from Market Research

The global metalworking fluids market will reach US$12 billion by 2031.

Disposal fluids is expected to reach approximately US$4 billion by 2031 training are expected to register a CAGR of over 2% over the next 10 years.

The market in Europe will hold a share of more than 30%.

The Australian market is expected to reach a valuation of US$1.5 billion by 2031.

The market in Germany is expected to register a CAGR of 1% over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

“Users of metalworking fluids in machining and manufacturing must invest in expensive treatment facilities and effluent to meet environmental and waste treatment regulations. As a result, metalworking fluid producers are making a seismic shift towards bio-based metalworking fluids to gain regulatory clearance,” according to a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Metal forming fluid manufacturers & synthetic metalworking fluids are aiming towards establishing supply contracts with end-use industries for revenue generation as project cost remains on the higher side.

Top metalworking fluids formulators & suppliers are primarily aiming to carry out strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and launching innovative products.

In February 2020, Quaker Chemical Corporation opened a new production line in Dahej, India. This new production line will manufacture rolling oils and metalworking fluids for steel & metal industries in India and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Segments in Metalworking Fluids Industry Research

Category Semi-Synthetic Metalworking Fluids Synthetic Metalworking Fluids Mineral-Based Metalworking Fluids Bio-Based Metalworking Fluids

Function Neat Cutting Oils Water Cutting Oils Straight Oils Emulsified Oils Corrosion Preventive Oils

Product Removal Fluids Protection Fluids Forming Fluids Treating Fluids

Application Metalworking Fluids For Metal Fabrication Metalworking Fluids For Heavy Machinery Metalworking Fluids For Transportation Equipment Metalworking Fluids For General Manufacturing



