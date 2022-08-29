Total Information Solutions Expands To eCommerce With Counterpoint POS Integration

San Jose, CA, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — When survival of business has become directly proportional to how readily available you are, not being available online can be a major setback. eCommerce has become even more important because of the pandemic and has compelled a lot of businesses to change their strategy of selling.

Total Information Solutions realized the importance of our clients being able to offer an online accessibility and decided to expand in the eCommerce space.

Total Information Solutions provides solutions to retail as well as wholesale businesses with one-on-one services and support. The company provides POS software that helps businesses build a lasting relationship with their customers while helping them to enhance sales and inventory management with analytics. Total Information Solutions has now initiated its step towards eCommerce to give its retailers and wholesalers more ways to sell.

This step has been backed by the robust support of Octopus Bridge by 24Seven Commerce. It enables retailers and wholesalers to connect with their customers through multiple channels such as Amazon, eBay, Shopify etc.

Now businesses working with Total Information Solutions can manage their data, sales and inventory more efficiently and synchronize their eCommerce as well as POS systems in their brick-and-mortar store.

Here are the benefits that the partnership brings for businesses:

The integration effectively automates the inventory management process and gives a real time view of the inventory levels.

It enhances user experience with consistent customer service while benefiting the business with omnichannel commerce.

It helps increase efficiency with better access to latest data and create brand awareness.

The integration also increases footfall by giving customers data on product availability in store in real time.

It provides industry specific setup and services to give maximum satisfaction and relevant support.

It helps businesses prevent out-of-stock situations by equipping them with data that helps them predict demands accurately.

The integration allows you to expand your business on online platforms Local Express, Shift4 Shop etc.

Website: https://www.posnow.com/