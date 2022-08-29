Chromavision Offers Video and Audio Tech Services

New York, New York, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Chromavision, a creative and technical motion picture service provider, is pleased to announce the offering of a variety of specialized services for videographers, marketers, and other film and movie entrepreneurs and professionals.

Chromavision has over 35 years of experience in the creative and technical motion picture sector. Currently, they provide several tech services to clients, including motion graphics, subtitling, digital cinema, Blue Ray/DVD authoring, digital video archiving, file & format conversions, and media accessibility. They create custom packages to meet each client’s unique needs.

Chromavision continues to stay on the cutting edge of media production as professionals in the film and movie industries. They also work with clients to preserve the history of filmography and videography by providing video and audio tech services. The award-winning staff can take an existing copy and safeguard it using modern formats. Chromavision’s Brand Lab also creates media communications for clients.

Individuals who want more information about technical services are encouraged to visit the Chromavision website. Additionally, they can reach a representative via phone by calling 212-686-7366.

About Chromavision: Chromavision was founded in 1987 by Bruce Testa. The company provides various production services and has worked with notable clients such as Sony, Macy’s, Givenchy, and Exxon Mobile. Their offices are on the 9th floor of the Radio Wave Building in New York.

Company: Chromavision

Address: 49 West 27th St. Suite 900 (Radio Wave Building)

City: New York

State: New York

Zip Code: 10001

Phone: 212-686-7366