Web Loft Designs Partnership with accessiBe

Dallas, Texas, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Web Loft Designs, a leading provider of web development services, announced today a partnership with accessiBe, the #1 web accessibility solution for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance. Together with accessiBe, Web Loft Designs offers a solution to help businesses maintain ADA compliance online, which is both affordable and easy to implement.

In recent months, more consumers are shopping online than ever before. With an increase in online shopping, ensuring eCommerce sites are fully accessible to people with disabilities is becoming increasingly important for retailers. Website accessibility not only protects online businesses legally, it enhances the businesses’ reputation and boosts sales by enabling retailers to serve people with a large demographic of shoppers that require additional assistance.

“With more customers shopping online, our goal was to find a solution that allows our retail clients to comply, and continue to comply regardless of how many ongoing changes they make to their sites, without any additional effort on their part. accessiBe provides exactly that. The solution is easy to implement, it’s affordable and helps online retailers mitigate the risk of lawsuits. But most importantly, it enables our clients to provide a better online shopping experience to those with disabilities.”–

About accessiBe: accessiBe’s founders are veterans of software and marketing web agencies and started working on the project in 2016 when laws and legislations that mandated the promotion of web accessibility started to spread. Starting 2019, the company has expanded its reach in the U.S. and other countries following insistent customer demand. For more information, visit: https://www.accessibe.com.