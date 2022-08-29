Eternal Lawns Ltd are proud to present their new pet friendly 38mm Jubilee grass!

Leeds, UK, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Eternal lawns Ltd Eternallawns.com have a new grass for you and your pets!

Our 38mm Jubilee grass is our latest addition to the grasses that we supply and install here at Eternal Lawns and here is why.

Maintaining a healthy lawn is almost impossible for pet owners. Animals, especially dogs, can cause havoc in gardens with natural grass, by digging holes, bringing mud indoors and leaving urine stains.

Installed in countless gardens and doggy day cares around the UK, our artificial grass for dogs has been proven to stand the test of time, and now with our new PU products, the grass is even more durable!

PU backed artificial grass doesn’t absorb moisture, liquids and therefore, urine. This is handy for dog owners as it greatly reduces the hygiene and odour issue associated with dogs.

For more information, call Lee Grayshon on 01133 200 801, or send him an email at info@eternallawns.com.

Address – Eternal Lawns Ltd, Bruntcliffe Rd, Morley, Leeds, LS27 0LQ

Website: www.eternallawns.com