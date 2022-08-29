GeBBS Named as “Leader” in Everest Group Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Culver City, United States, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc.(ChrysCapital portfolio company), a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management RCM) Solutions for Healthcare Providers and Payers, announced that it has been named as a Leader in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Operations by Everest Group. GeBBS was recognized in the top quartile for performance in market success and capability advancement as part of Everest Group’s Revenue Cycle Management Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

The report evaluated 31 RCM service providers based on market impact, vision, and the ability to deliver services successfully-as defined by subdimensions including market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, and strategic vision-to identify each organization’s overall market leadership position, labeled as Aspirant, Major Contender, or Leader. GeBBS has been named “Leader” for its significant growth and market success.

“We are honored to be named as Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix” said Milind Godbole, CEO & Managing Director of GeBBS Healthcare Solutions. “This recognition validates our commitment to deliver high impact results that create positive outcomes for our clients, improve health equity and design cost-effective care delivery models”

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability, and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed in two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by the scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

About GeBBS

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions is a KLAS rated leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services and Risk Adjustment solutions. GeBBS’ innovative technology, combined with over 12000+ strong global workforce, helps clients improve financial performance, adhere to compliance, and enhance the patient experience. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, GeBBS has won numerous accolades for its medical coding outsourcing and medical billing outsourcing, including being ranked in Modern Healthcare’s Top 20 Largest RCM Firms, Black Book Market Research’s Top 20 RCM Outsourcing Services, and Inc. 5000’s fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.gebbs.com

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Our clients include leading global enterprises, service providers, and investors. Through our research-informed insights and deep experience, we guide clients in their journeys to achieve heightened operational and financial performance, accelerated value delivery, and high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at http://www.everestgrp.com/.

