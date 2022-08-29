Develop Telemedicine Apps in Ghana through SISGAIN

Ghana, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — SISGAIN is a top provider of telemedicine applications for hospitals in Ghana. Using this technology, physicians and patients can have digital conversations without physically meeting. Video conversations, phone calls, texts, and emails are just some of the telemedicine tools at your disposal while corresponding with your doctor. It is easy to use and far better than older healthcare systems that provide remote access to contemporary healthcare. Numerous medical-related smartphone apps are now available, which are helpful for both patients and doctors. People aren’t only recovering their health, but they’re also living better now.

The development of a telemedicine app by SISGAIN in Ghana can make it simpler for consumers to access these services. Telemedicine can be accessed remotely from any location with a reliable internet connection, a working phone, or a computer. It is beneficial when you cannot go to the hospital or clinic or when you are far from your doctor. After the discovery of the Covid-19 pandemic, calls and applications offering advice on how to deal with it quickly rose in popularity. In the aftermath of the appointment, patients are given their electronic prescriptions. The patient may talk to the doctor or nurse online by creating a “patient portal” and giving it a username and password. Appointments may be scheduled, questions answered, and prescriptions renewed with ease. Also, doctors may discuss their ideas and laboratory results with one another online.

As a consequence, the method is sped up and records are conveniently accessible. Telemedicine apps are especially effective in urgent care and emergency scenarios when you are unable to get to the hospital in time and require fast treatment.

Following up with the doctor after you have met them in person is quite useful.

