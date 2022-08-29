Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville to Offer Wider Selection of VW Vehicles

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville is proud to announce that they offer customers in the area a more comprehensive selection of Volkswagen vehicles. The increased inventory of new and pre-owned Volkswagen cars gives their customer base more choices when purchasing a VW vehicle.

As a leading Volkswagen dealership in Pittsburgh, Hawk VW helps customers find the VW vehicle they desire by maintaining a large selection of Volkswagen vehicles. The VW dealer works with their clientele to help them find a car that meets their personal and business needs and fits their budgets. Hawk VW includes a vibrant sales department, service department, and finance department for customers.

Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville maintains a large inventory of the most popular Volkswagen models, including sedans, SUVs, wagons, and compact styles. They provide customers with new, used, and certified used Volkswagen vehicle choices.

Individuals interested in learning more about the available Volkswagen selection are encouraged to visit the Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville website or speak with a representative by calling 412-990-3600.

About Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville: Hawk Volkswagen of Monroeville is a premier VW dealer in Pittsburgh. The dealership staffs a friendly team of helpful sales and service professionals. Hawk VW maintains a large inventory of new and pre-owned Volkswagens to ensure customers get the vehicle they want.

