Aroma Chemicals Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Aroma Chemicals Industry Overview

The global aroma chemicals market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by increased consumption of flavors and fragrance products in the food and beverages, soaps and detergents, and cosmetics and toiletries industries.

Technological innovation in the market for extraction of aroma chemicals, and a surge in R&D activities among key industry participants have contributed to the growing varieties of customized aroma chemicals for targeted applications. Manufacturers are also focusing on backward integration to maintain uninterrupted raw material supply and reduce the operational cost of the final product. These factors have substantially contributed to the product’s demand.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Aroma Chemicals market

The aroma chemical manufacturers are focusing on developing natural products to comply with stringent environmental norms. Additionally, consumers are increasingly becoming more aware of the product benefits, which has compelled the suppliers to maintain high-quality levels by integrating themselves into production.

Taste being a prominent factor in the case of edible items, aroma chemicals are used to enhance the taste in processed food and beverages. Increasing demand for health and wellness foods, government regulations, ban on the use of synthetic flavors are fuelling the growth of natural aroma chemicals. The suitability of natural flavors in wider applications, additional health benefits of certain natural flavors, and advanced technological innovation are the key factors driving the market for aroma chemicals.

Aroma chemicals are extensively used for the production of additives for food and beverage, health, and personal care products, thus establishing a stable market. Further, with respect to the overall product market scenario and evolving consumer demands, the chemical manufacturers are focusing on producing a natural type of aroma chemicals offering flavors similar to synthetic flavoring agents to gain a competitive advantage in the industry.

As these products are used as a base ingredient in formulating quality flavors and fragrances, the end-users including Procter & Gamble, Shiseido, L’Oréal, Unilever, Cargill, Incorporated, Delfi Limited, McKee Foods, Dean Foods Company, The Coca-Cola Company, and Nestlé, among others are market leaders in the food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, and soaps and detergent industries.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Personal Care & Cosmetics Industry Research Reports.

Sodium Benzoate Market – The global sodium benzoate market size was estimated at USD 1.22 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The global sodium benzoate market size was estimated at USD 1.22 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. Personal Care Contract Manufacturing Market – The global personal care contract manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 18.80 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Aroma Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aroma chemicals market on the basis of source, chemical, application, and region:

Aroma Chemicals Source Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Natural Synthetic Natural-identical

Aroma Chemicals Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Benzenoids Musk chemicals Terpenes & Terpenoids Others (Ketones, Esters, Aldehydes)

Aroma Chemicals Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Flavors Fragrance

Aroma Chemicals Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Aroma Chemicals market include

Privi Organics India Limited

BASF SE

Kao Corporation

Takasgo International Corporation

Givaudan

Bell Flowers & Fragrances

Symrise

S H Kelkar and Company

Order a free sample PDF of the Aroma Chemicals Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter