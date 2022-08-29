Millets Market In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Market Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global Millets Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Millets Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses that are grown for food and fodder. They are highly drought-resistant and are grown in dry, arid regions. Millets are a nutritious food source and are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They can be cooked and eaten whole, or milled into flour. Millets are used to make a variety of foods, including bread, porridge, and cakes.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in millet technology that are worth mentioning.

Firstly, there has been an increase in the use of millets as a source of food and feed. This is due to the fact that millets are very nutritious and are a good source of both protein and fibre.

Secondly, there has been a shift towards the use of organic millets. This is because organic millets are free from pesticides and other harmful chemicals.

Finally, there has been a move towards the use of millets in the production of biofuels. This is because millets are a very efficient source of energy and can be used to produce biodiesel and ethanol.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the millet market, which can be broadly grouped into three main categories: production factors, market factors, and policy factors.

Production factors include the availability of land and water resources, as well as the climate. Millet production is particularly sensitive to changes in rainfall patterns, as the crop is rain-fed and does not tolerate drought well. In addition, millet is a labor-intensive crop, so the availability of labor can also impact production levels.

Market factors include demand from consumers and prices. Millet is a staple food in many parts of the world, so changes in dietary habits can impact demand. In addition, millet prices are influenced by the prices of other grains, such as wheat and rice.

Policy factors include trade policies and agricultural subsidies. Millet exports are often subject to tariffs, so changes in trade policy can impact the international market for the grain. In addition, agricultural subsidies can influence production levels, as farmers may be more or less inclined to grow millet if they are receiving financial support from the government.

Market Segmentation

The Millets Market is segmented by type, application, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is divided into pearl millet, finger millet, proso millet, and others. By application, the market is classified into infant food, bakery products, and beverages. By distribution, channel, the market is bifurcated into traditional grocery stores, supermarket, online stores, and others. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Millets Market are Cargill, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wise Seed Company, Inc., E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, Bayer Crop Science AG, Ernst Conservation Seeds, Brett-Young Seeds Limited, Roundstone Native Seed Company, Nestlé S.A. and NH Foods Ltd.

