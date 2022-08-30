SuperBottoms onboards Vinod Khedekar as COO

Delhi, India, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ — SuperBottoms, India’s no.1 sustainable baby care brand, as part of its’ strategic growth plans announced the onboarding of Vinod Khedekar as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Reporting to Pallavi Utagi, Co-founder & CEO of SuperBottoms, he will steer its operations. Vinod is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and comes with over 25 years of experience setting strategy and managing operations in different industries for organisations viz. Accenture, Crisil, Flipkart and Ajio. He was one of the key leadership team members at Ajio helping them set up and scale their B2B ecommerce business. In his last role, Vinod was COO at Bewakoof.com.

Welcoming Vinod to the leadership team, Pallavi Utagi, Co-founder & CEO, of SuperBottoms, said,” As more and more parents especially mothers prefer safety, hygiene and sustainability in their choice of diapers and baby clothing, the category which we have effectively help create in India is bound to grow exponentially. We need more experienced hands to steer us in this space. Vinod brings highly relevant experience and the much-needed depth to the management team which am confident will help us scale newer heights together.”

In his comments, Vinod Khedekar, COO, SuperBottoms said, “The purpose-driven organization with a great culture that Pallavi and her passionate team have built is what really attracted me to the role. Look forward to working with her and the team here to ensure SuperBottoms which literally helped create and grow the category, leads and rides the next wave of its growth as well.”

About SuperBottoms: Founded in 2018 by Pallavi Utagi, SuperBottoms is an online-first sustainable brand of reusable cloth diapers and baby products focused on awareness and increased adoption of reusable cloth diapers in India besides the daily needs of babies & toddlers. Run by a core team of parents, 90% of whom are mothers, it’s trusted by 20 lakh+ parents. SuperBottoms UNO, its flagship product is an organic reusable diaper with the capability to stay dry all night. Made with pure cotton, it is very gentle and safe on the baby’s delicate skin. With a one-size-fit-all functionality, it has a patent pending for its innovative buttoning system that enables the same diaper to be used for babies up to 3 years. A leader in the cloth diaper category in India, it’s also a bestseller on marketplaces like Amazon India. SuperBottoms has raised US$2 million in Series A from Saama Capital & DSG Consumer Partners & another half a million in debt funding from Alteria besides undisclosed seed funding from Venture Catalysts. It was recently recognized by Inc. 42 as the 4th fastest growing d2c brand in India and among the top 50 d2c Indian brands (the only one from the category it operates in). For more details do visit Http://www.superbottoms.com

For editorial queries only contact: Lubdha of PRHUB @ lubdha@prhub.com