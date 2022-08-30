Mouthwash Market Is Predicted To Increase At A CAGR Of Over 6% Into The Upcoming Decade

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Growing consciousness of consumers towards oral hygiene will continue to surge the demand for mouthwashes. The key role of mouthwashes in preventing tooth decay and freshening the breath will continue to drive their adoption as a daily consumable. Consumers will be actively using mouthwashes on a daily basis, and their use to maintain great oral health will also drive their sales. In addition, new formulations of mouthwashes will be extending their use in therapeutics, particularly as a pre-procedural consumable in dentistry.

Fact.MR’s exclusive forecast study on the global mouthwash market projects a healthy growth for the market in the upcoming years. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, global sales of mouthwashes will bring in revenues worth over US$ 11.1 Bn. In terms of volume, the global mouthwash market is pegged to expand at a 4.9% CAGR over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Therapeutic Mouthwash Cosmetic Mouthwash Antiseptic Mouthwash Other Mouthwash

Nature Conventional Mouthwash Natural & Organic Mouthwash

Sales Channel Mouthwash Sales via Modern Trade Mouthwash Sales via Departmental Stores Mouthwash Sales via Convenience Stores Mouthwash Sales via Drug Stores Mouthwash Sales via Online Stores Mouthwash Sales via Other Sales Channels



Key Country-wise Inclusions

• US Mouthwash Market

• Canada Mouthwash Market Sale

• Germany Mouthwash Market Production

• UK Mouthwash Market Industry

• France Mouthwash Market

• Spain Mouthwash Market Supply-Demand

• Italy Mouthwash Market Outlook

• Russia & CIS Market Analysis

• China Mouthwash Market Intelligence

• India Mouthwash Market Demand Assessment

• Japan Mouthwash Market Supply Assessment

• ASEAN Mouthwash Market Scenario

• Brazil Mouthwash Market Sales Analysis

• Mexico Mouthwash Market Sales Intelligence

Crucial insights in the Mouthwash Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Mouthwash MarketBasic overview of the Mouthwash Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Mouthwash Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Mouthwash Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Mouthwash Market stakeholders.

