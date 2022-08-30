Besrey Launches a 5-in-1 Toddler Tricycle to Give Your Child a Great Childhood

Hong Kong, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ — Besrey has launched a toddler tricycle on August 29th 2022 designed to bring children a happy childhood.

“Based in Germany, Besrey focuses on high quality products for babies as they see the excellent potential in babies. So, they believe happy and healthy growth of every baby. Besrey is covering the whole world for its business, and the main target region is Western Europe. Furthermore, Besrey has membership with ECPlaza since 2016. “Jack Chen, Brand Director of Besrey says.

This toddler tricycle features 3 modes: sliding, pedaling, and balance bike. It helps your kids learn balance, steering coordination, pedaling, and riding. It is suitable for kids ages 10 months or 4 years old.

The kids’ trike has received rave reviews from parents since its launch and is now available on Amazon and in the flagship shop.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.besrey.com/products/5-in-1-toddler-bike