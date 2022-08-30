Point of Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Abbott Laboratories, Aligent Technologies, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Point of care (POC) coagulation testing devices are handheld devices that allow clinicians to rapidly and accurately measure a patient’s coagulation status at the bedside. By providing real-time information on a patient’s clotting status, POC coagulation tests can help guide treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Point of Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices technology.

One is the development of more portable and easy-to-use devices. This is important because it allows patients to be tested more easily and in more places.

Another trend is the development of more sensitive and specific tests. This is important because it allows for more accurate results.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the Point of Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Devices market. One of the most important drivers is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity. These chronic diseases are often associated with an increased risk of thrombotic events, such as stroke and myocardial infarction. As a result, there is a growing demand for POC coagulation testing devices that can help to identify patients at risk of these events.

Market Segments

By Application Blood Glucose Testing Infectious Diseases Testing Cardiac Markers Testing Coagulation Testing

By End Users Hospitals Diagnostics Centres Others

By Region North America The U.S.



Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

Aligent Technologies

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Affymetrix

Alere

Lifescan

Becton Dickenson and Company (BD)

Danahar Corporation

