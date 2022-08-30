Digital Battlefield Market Growth To Surge Owing To Increasing Adoption By (Use Applications) : Fact.MR

Arecently revamped Fact.MR report establishes that the global digital battlefield market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 14% from 2022-2032, reaching US$ 129.75 Bn by the end of the said forecast period. Mounting defense expenditures to contain external aggression using smart technology is leading to increased uptake.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced an uptick at a CAGR of 10%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, sales prospects experienced a substantial decline, attributed to closure of international borders and the consequent reduction in the likelihood of warfare. However, constant surveillance activities kept market demand afloat.

Use of digital battlefields by armies has lowered down operational cost and time, whereas, soldiers have experienced higher survivability. Military equipment buyers and decision-makers are now more informed and their work is more streamlined with digital battlefield technologies. Military research & development has further become more scalable and time-bound, and overall process innovation is observed to be synchronized.

Prominent Key players of the Digital Battlefield market survey report:

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation
  • BAE Systems
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • FLIR Systems Inc.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Thales Group
  • ATOS SE
  • Airbus S.A.S

Key Market Segments Covered

  • By Technology

    • Artificial Intelligence
    • 3D Printing
    • Internet of Things
    • Big Data Analytics
    • Robotic Process Automation
    • Cloud Computing & Master Data Management
    • Digital Twin
    • Blockchain
    • AR and VR
    • 5G

  • By Application

    • Warfare Platforms
    • Cyber Security
    • Logistics & Transportation
    • Surveillance & Situational Awareness
    • Command & Control
    • Communication
    • Health Monitoring
    • Simulation & Training
      • Combat Simulation and Training
      • Command and Control Training
    • Design and Manufacturing
    • Predictive Maintenance
    • Threat Monitoring
    • Real-Time Fleet Management
    • Electronic Warfare

  • By Platform

    • Land-based Digital Battlefields
      • Military Fighting Vehicles
      • Unmanned Ground Vehicles
      • Weapon Systems
      • Headquarter and Command Centers
      • Dismounted Soldier Systems
    • Naval Digital Battlefields
      • Naval Ships
      • Submarines
      • Unmanned Maritime Vehicles
    • Airborne Digital Battlefields
      • Combat Aircraft
      • Helicopter
      • Special Mission Aircraft
      • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
    • Space Digital Battlefields
      • CubeSat
      • Satellites

  • By Installation

    • New Procurement Digital Battlefields
    • Upgrades in Digital Battlefields

  • By Solution

    • Hardware
      • Communication Devices
      • Wearable Devices
      • Smart Clothing
      • Exoskeleton
      • Smart Helmets
      • Imaging Devices
      • Display Devices
      • Tracking Devices
      • Computer Hardware Devices
      • Data Distribution Units
      • Night Vision Devices
      • RFID
      • Others
    • Software
      • Command & Control Software
      • Military Situational Awareness
      • Security Management
      • Inventory Management
      • Fleet Management
      • Weapon Integration
      • Others
    • Services
      • Deployment & Integration
      • Upgrade & Maintenance
      • Software Support
      • Others

