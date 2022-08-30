Digital Battlefield Market Growth To Surge Owing To Increasing Adoption By (Use Applications) : Fact.MR

Arecently revamped Fact.MR report establishes that the global digital battlefield market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 14% from 2022-2032, reaching US$ 129.75 Bn by the end of the said forecast period. Mounting defense expenditures to contain external aggression using smart technology is leading to increased uptake.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced an uptick at a CAGR of 10%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, sales prospects experienced a substantial decline, attributed to closure of international borders and the consequent reduction in the likelihood of warfare. However, constant surveillance activities kept market demand afloat.

Use of digital battlefields by armies has lowered down operational cost and time, whereas, soldiers have experienced higher survivability. Military equipment buyers and decision-makers are now more informed and their work is more streamlined with digital battlefield technologies. Military research & development has further become more scalable and time-bound, and overall process innovation is observed to be synchronized.

Prominent Key players of the Digital Battlefield market survey report:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

FLIR Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Thales Group

ATOS SE

Airbus S.A.S

Key Market Segments Covered

By Technology Artificial Intelligence 3D Printing Internet of Things Big Data Analytics Robotic Process Automation Cloud Computing & Master Data Management Digital Twin Blockchain AR and VR 5G

By Application Warfare Platforms Cyber Security Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Situational Awareness Command & Control Communication Health Monitoring Simulation & Training Combat Simulation and Training Command and Control Training Design and Manufacturing Predictive Maintenance Threat Monitoring Real-Time Fleet Management Electronic Warfare

By Platform Land-based Digital Battlefields Military Fighting Vehicles Unmanned Ground Vehicles Weapon Systems Headquarter and Command Centers Dismounted Soldier Systems Naval Digital Battlefields Naval Ships Submarines Unmanned Maritime Vehicles Airborne Digital Battlefields Combat Aircraft Helicopter Special Mission Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Space Digital Battlefields CubeSat Satellites



By Installation New Procurement Digital Battlefields Upgrades in Digital Battlefields

By Solution Hardware Communication Devices Wearable Devices Smart Clothing Exoskeleton Smart Helmets Imaging Devices Display Devices Tracking Devices Computer Hardware Devices Data Distribution Units Night Vision Devices RFID Others Software Command & Control Software Military Situational Awareness Security Management Inventory Management Fleet Management Weapon Integration Others Services Deployment & Integration Upgrade & Maintenance Software Support Others



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Digital Battlefield Market report provide to the readers?

Digital Battlefield fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Digital Battlefield player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Digital Battlefield in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Digital Battlefield.

The report covers following Digital Battlefield Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Digital Battlefield market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Digital Battlefield

Latest industry Analysis on Digital Battlefield Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Digital Battlefield Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Digital Battlefield demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Digital Battlefield major players

Digital Battlefield Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Digital Battlefield demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Digital Battlefield Market report include:

How the market for Digital Battlefield has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Digital Battlefield on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Digital Battlefield?

Why the consumption of Digital Battlefield highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

