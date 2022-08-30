Video Streaming Market expected to register a CAGR of over 17% from 20220-2032

Fact.MR states the global sales of video streaming market to surpass US$ 241 Bn by registering a CAGR of 17% in the forecast period 2022-2032.A majority of consumers cite viewer profiles as a major benefit of video streaming services. Separate viewer profiles in platforms such as HooQ, Netflix help users track their favourite shows and films.

Historically, from 2017 to 2021, the market for video streaming services surged at a CAGR of 15%. COVID-19 is a financially rewarding prospect for video streaming market players. But it also is the ultimate test of technical capabilities and infrastructure strength. As countries struggle to manage economic and potential loss of human lives, consumers and employees are extensively using video streaming services.

Furthermore, educational institutions are conducting online classes, employees are video conferencing, add entertainment and casual video streaming to this, you would see the enormity of the market. Such increase in video streaming has made telecommunication authorities worried. The global video streaming market will continue to multiply in size during the forecast period.

Video Streaming – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Video Streaming evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Video Streaming are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Video Streaming, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

In September 2021, Akamai Technologies launched Learn Akamai, a free learning platform to help customers to gain knowledge of different levels. The company is focusing on providing learning platform for companies working in limited training budgets.

Netflix, Inc, Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Tencent, iQIYI, Inc, Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Hotstar), Iflix, HOOQ and Rakuten Viki are prominent video streaming market players.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Video Streaming: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Video Streaming demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Video Streaming. As per the study, the demand for Video Streaming will grow through 2032.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Video Streaming. As per the study, the demand for Video Streaming will grow through 2032. Video Streaming historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032. Video Streaming consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market pzayers in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Video Streaming Segmentations:

Streaming Type Live Video Streaming Non Linear Video Streaming

Delivery Channel Video Streaming via Internet Protocol TV Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Streaming Video Streaming through Pay-TV

Platform Video Streaming across Gaming Consoles Video Streaming across Laptops & Desktops Video Streaming across Smartphones & Tablets Video Streaming across Smart TV

Service Video Streaming for Consulting Video Streaming for Managed Services Video Streaming for Training & Support

Revenue Model Video Streaming through Advertising Rental Video Streaming Subscription-based Video Streaming

End Use Video Streaming for Enterprises Video Streaming for Corporate Communications Video Streaming for Knowledge Sharing & Collaborations Video Streaming for Marketing & Client Engagement Video Streaming for Training & Development Video Streaming for Consumers Video Streaming for Real-Time Entertainment Video Streaming for Web Browsing & Advertising Video Streaming for Gaming Video Streaming for Social Networking Video Streaming for E-Learning



