Medical Dynamometer Market expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% across the forecast period (2020-2026)

The global medical dynamometers market exhibits a positive growth trajectory, expanding at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2020 and 2026. Growth of the market is associated with an increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, the disease is responsible for nearly nine million fractures annually, with an osteoporotic fracture every three seconds. By 2050, the global incidence of hip fracture is projected to increase by over 300% in men and over 200% in women. Moreover, two-fifths of the population in low-income countries suffer bone damage due to road accidents. Based on the abovementioned trends, demand for dynamometer devices to correct bone anomalies is steadily rising.

However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to generate shortfalls in the market, attributed to disruption of supply chains amid stringent nationwide lockdowns. Countries with extremely high rates of infections have banned cross-border and inter-state travel, leading to difficulties in the transportation of essential raw materials required to manufacture medical dynamometers. Moreover, finished products are unable to reach end-users due to the same reason. In addition, people with chronic conditions are delaying their surgeries in favor of patients with COVID-19, leading to a fall in demand for medical dynamometers. However, projections indicate a healthy growth trajectory in the post-pandemic period.

Medical Dynamometer Market – Scope of Report:

In-depth Analysis on Competition

Medical Dynamometer Market Segmentations:

By Product : Squeeze Dynamometer Pinch Gauge Hand Dynamometer Chest Dynamometer Push-pull Dynamometer Others

By End-user : Hospitals Rehabilitation Centers Physiotherapy Clinics Others

By Material : Electronic Mechanical

By Application : Orthopedic Cardiology Neurology Medical Trauma Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



