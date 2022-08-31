Smart Remote Control Market Is Projected To Record A Volume CAGR Of Nearly 19% Through 2029

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new study by Fact.MR, global sales of smart remote control were upward of 10,500 thousand units in 2018 and are estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth at over 18% in 2019. The smart remote control industry continues to remain influenced by a slew of factors that range from focus of players to offer enhanced user experience by leveraging modern interaction technologies, to proliferation of IoT devices and home automation systems.

The study opines that IoT remains an optimum solution for smart device manufacturers in the development of intelligent products that power smart homes, along with the integration of actuators and sensors that facilitate automatic control of home appliances and gadgets to suit user preferences. This has significantly rubbed off on advances in the remote control devices, with ‘wireless’ being the first choice of technology among consumers. Wi-Fi enabled smart remote control continue to remain preferred among consumers, with sales estimated to account for over 60% sales.

According to the study, sales of smart remote controls will remain driven by shifting focus of manufacturers toward leveraging of advances such as gestural input, multi-touch, and capacitive screens in their offerings. Key players in the smart remote control market are also focusing on integrating higher level of intelligent gestural interactions into smart remote control, to offer users with the most aesthetically and functionally advanced method of displaying information on the device.

Residential Use Cases Account for 8 in 10 Smart Remote Control Sales

According to the study, adoption of smart remote control remains high among residential consumers, accounting for over 80% sales. Fast permeation of home automation systems in developed markets such as North America and Europe have been of the leading aspects driving demand for smart remote control in the residential sector. Smart remote control manufacturers are continuous focusing on offering advanced solutions by leveraging interaction technologies, along with multi-modal output capability and context awareness of modern computing devices.

The smart remote control market remains consolidated, with few leading players account for approximately 50% shares. In a bid to maintain a competitive edge and gain profits by providing non-visual interaction experience-based offerings to consumers, these players are focusing on advancements in the software and hardware sensing and AI technologies.

What are the Key Growth Drivers of Smart Remote Control Market?

Shifting consumer preference for convenience over cost has led to advancements in gadgets that enhance user experience, leveraging the interaction technologies that extend far beyond graphical user interface (GUI). These aspects have indirectly impacted the developments in remote control technology, such as smart remote control.

Advances in smart remote control have also been influenced by efforts of leading consumer appliance companies on leveraging the context awareness and multi-modal output capabilities of the modern computing devices.

In a bid to translate profits from offering non-visual interaction experience to consumers, leading players are exploiting modern advances in hardware and software sensing in combination with artificial intelligence (AI), in order to transform the way of interaction with computing devices for consumers.

Proliferation of IoT-connected devices – key enablers of smarter living, along with fast permeation of compact sensors into existing home systems, has meant that smart home equipment and device manufacturers are continuously vying to remain at the front edge. This will significantly rub off on smart remote control developments in the foreseeable future.

Growing realization of consumer appliance manufacturers that experience isn’t a buzzword but an imperative, has led to a transition in their focus towards development and investment in innovation-driven solutions. Such innovations in functionalities and designs of home equipment will continue to favor smart remote control developments and sales in the near future.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Smart Remote Control Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Smart Remote Control Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Smart Remote Control Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Smart Remote Control Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Smart Remote Control Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Smart Remote Control Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Smart Remote Control Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Smart Remote Control Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Smart Remote Control Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Smart Remote Control Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Smart Remote Control Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Smart Remote Control Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Smart Remote Control Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Smart Remote Control Market growth

