Rising Stringent Safety Norms Across The Region Is Expected To Increase Demand For Automotive Seatbelt Market: Fact.MR

The market for automotive seat belts witnessed massive slowdown in its progress as a result of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. The level of demand declined to the extreme level due to lockdown creating hurdles for the key players operating in this market. However as recovery commences in 2021, major players are recuperating their positions through production expansion, capacity utilizations and online selling in 2021 keeping in view the covid-19 norms.

Leading corporations including GWR Co., Joyson Electronics, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, Goradia Industries, Elastic Berger GmbH & Co KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd, Ningbo BX Automotive Co. LTD, Hemco Industries, Safety Belt Solutions Ltd, MG Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd., Seatbelt Solutions LLC, Belt-tech and others are making high investments in the establishment of research institutes in different regions to come up with improvements in their offerings. They are adopting business strategies such as sales contracts, strategic alliances, acquiring technical expertise, product approvals, patents and events, joint ventures, partnership agreements, collaborations, digital marketing, mergers and acquisitions, capacity utilisations, technological advancements etc to lead the global market for automotive seat belts with largest market share.

Automotive Seatbelt Market: Regional Outlook

In Europe, Germany is the largest market and the largest contributor to the automotive seat belt market in the world due to the involvement of major car manufacturers in Germany.

The Asia region is expected to dominate the market with a high market share due to increasing vehicle sales and regulations for the installation of seatbelts in every vehicle a compulsion.

East and South Asia’s automotive industry is booming on the back of rapid urbanization in the developing economies of China, India, and South Korea. This region is the largest producer of automobiles. The rising stringent safety norms across the region will increase the demand for the seatbelts in the market.

Automotive Seatbelt Market: Competition Outlook

Major players operating in the market include

GWR Co.

Joyson Electronics

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Autoliv Inc.

Continental AG

Goradia Industries

Elastic Berger GmbH & Co KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Ashimori Industry Co. Ltd

Ningbo BX Automotive Co., LTD

Hemco Industries

Safety Belt Solutions Ltd

MG Seating Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Seatbelt Solutions LLC

Belt-tech.

