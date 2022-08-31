Sales Scenario of Occupant Classification System Market To Remain Positive Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

Global Occupant Classification System Market Segments

By Sensor : Pressure Sensor Seat Belt Tension Sensor

By Sales Channel : OEM Aftermarket

By Vehicle : Passenger Car Compact Midsize Luxury SUV LCV Electric Vehicle BEV HEV PHEV

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

This section of the occupant classification system market report delivers vital insights on the occupant classification system market competition dynamics in terms of a comprehensive list of key companies and in-depth company profiles including information on product portfolio, market revenue share, global presence and notable business developments.

Few of the profiled players in the occupant classification system market include

Robert Bosch GmbH

TE Connectivity

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Aptiv

IEE Sensing

Joyson Safety Systems

others.

Unit sales of occupant classification system are estimated to surpass 205 billion units in 2018, a 5.8% Y-o-Y growth in 2018 over 2017. Overall growth of the occupant classification system can be attributed to,

Growing emphasis on installation of passenger protection system in automobiles

Stringent legislative environment and consistent incentives from New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP)

Consistent innovations in sensing technology landscape backed by significant adoption of the automation environment

OEM Occupied a Hefty 92% of Global OCS Unit Sales in 2017, Status-Quo Prevails in 2018

The hegemony of OEMs in the occupant classification system market continues as the nature of product demands greater reliability and accuracy. As OCS marketplace has witnessed a number of recalls related to erroneous occupant sensing technology, sales of originally manufactured sensors are likely to increase. Fact.MR study opines that OEMs will continue to sell over 9 out of 10 occupant classification systems in 2018, leaving the rest to the aftermarket.

According to OICA, China accounts for over 40% of the global vehicle production, thereby presenting a lucrative marketplace for auto parts manufacturers including OEMs and aftermarket players. Fact.MR study valuation shows that China has helmed the OCS market and in 2018, sales of occupant classification system will surpass 75 Bn units and account for over one-third of global sales. Fact.MR projects that next to China, Western Europe presents a significant demand for the occupant classification system.

Fact.MR shows that occupant classification system market remains consolidated among Tier 1 players who hold over one-third of the global share. However, owing to rapid technology adoption and declining cost of sensor technology in emerging economies, the revenue share of Tier 2 and Tier 3 players is set to rise – challenging the market revenues of Tier 1.

The Fact.MR report tracks the occupant classification system market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the occupant classification system market is projected to grow at over 7% CAGR through 2028.

