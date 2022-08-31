Hyperview Appoints Digital Infrastructure Expert David Cappuccio to Advisory Board

Vancouver, BC, Canada, 2022-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Hyperview, a leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform provider, today announced that it has named noted digital infrastructure and data center expert David Cappuccio to its advisory board. Cappuccio, who has held many roles at Gartner over a 30-year career, brings a broad set of data center design and management expertise to Hyperview.

“David is a well-respected IT industry veteran with his vast domain knowledge and data center management expertise,” said Hyperview president and CEO, Jad Jebara. “His acumen and experience will be invaluable as we continue to position Hyperview as the preferred choice in data center and digital infrastructure management. We are excited to have David on our advisory board and look forward to working closely with him.”

Cappuccio has spent over 45 years involved in all facets of the IT industry, from data center design and management, to virtualization, to cloud and edge strategies. His roles at Gartner included managing teams in AppDev, Networking, Knowledge Management, Infrastructures, Data Centers, and IT Services. He has significant experience with technology research, product development and delivery, market dynamics, and analysts. He has managed organizations from 2 to 2,000 with P&L responsibility up to $600M.

“As data center operations teams face ever-increasing demands to deliver efficiency, resiliency, and flexibility, Hyperview brings to market a powerful, yet easy-to-use cloud-based DCIM platform that delivers actionable insights that drive better decision making,” said Cappuccio. “The company has an impressive leadership team that I have gotten to know over the years. I look forward to helping them build out capabilities in the platform, including carbon management, data analytics, and cloud asset monitoring.”

About Hyperview

Hyperview is a leading cloud-based data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platform that empowers enterprises to optimize capacity, reduce power and energy consumption, lower costs, and avoid outages. The powerful and easy-to-use platform includes Asset Management, Energy Management, Power and Environmental Monitoring, Capacity Planning, and 3D Visualization. Learn more at www.hyperviewhq.com.

