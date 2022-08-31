Global Sales Of Air Drill Is Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2026 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Air Drills Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2026

Air drill is used for most robust pneumatic applications in construction, agriculture, and mining industries. Due to the durability and versatility, the air drills are in massive demand across sectors. Also, the air drills are low cost and more efficient as compared to conventional drills. The increase in the need for reversible air drills in industrial as well as agriculture applications is boosting the growth of air drills market. The air drills are most widely used in agriculture, forestry, mining, and other industries.

Prominent Key players of the Air Drills market survey report:

some of the key players in the global air drills market are Flexi-Coil, Ingersoll Rand, Mazergroup, APEX Tool Group, Morris Industries Ltd, Salford Group, Inc., Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., W.W. Grainger, Inc, Cervus Equipment Corporation, Bourgault Industries, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial, Deere & Company, Gasweld Tools, Pacific Pneumatic Tools, Inc, Climax, etc.

Global Air Drills Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The air drills market can be segmented on the basis of type, chuck type, end use, and region. On the basis of type, the pneumatic and reversible air drills are most widely used in various applications. The inline air drills are mainly used in oil field, refineries, and aerospace. The right angle drills are used for daily use in different industrial applications.

By Type

  • Right Angle Air Drills
  • Reversible Air Drills
  • Heavy Duty Air Drills
  • Pistol Grip Air Drills
  • Pneumatic Air Drills
  • Inline Air Drills
  • Others

By Chuck Type

  • Keyed
  • Keyless
  • Threaded

By End Use

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Agriculture
  • Oil & Gas
  • Mining
  • Others

