Demand For Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt Is Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2028 | Fact.MR Study

Demand For Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt Is Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2028

Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt Market on basis of mixture design(Marshall-designed ,Stone Mastic Asphalt (SMA) ,Open Graded Friction Course (OGFC)) basis of runway configuration(Single ,Intersecting ,Parallel ,Open)- Global Review 2018 to 2028

Asphalt is a construction material widely used for paving roads, runways, racing tracks, parking areas, and recreational areas. Aggregates, binder and fillers mixed together produce asphalt for paving applications. Sand, crushed rocks, slags or gravel are the materials used for aggregates. Aggregates make up nearly 95% of a typical asphalt mix by volume, with the remaining 5% accounted for by the binding or filler material which most commonly is bitumen.

Prominent Key players of the Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt market survey report:

  • Aggregate Industries
  • Jurgensen Companies
  • CRH plc
  • LafargeHolcim
  • Vulcan Materials Company
  • Oldcastle Materials, Inc.
  • Martin Marietta Aggregates
  • Lehigh Hanson
  • Royal Dutch Shell plc
  • BP Plc
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Sinopec
  • PetroChina
  • China National Offshore Oil Corporation
  • China Petroleum Jiangsu Co., Ltd

Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt Market Segmentation

On the basis of mixture design, the Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt market is segmented as follows:

  • Marshall-designed
  • Stone Mastic Asphalt (SMA)
  • Open Graded Friction Course (OGFC)
  • Superpave (Superior Performing Asphalt Pavement)
  • HVEEM

On the basis of runway configuration, the Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt market is segmented as follows:

  • Single
  • Intersecting
  • Parallel
  • Open-V

On the basis of application, the Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt market is segmented as follows:

  • General Aviation Airports
  • Commercial Airports
  • Private Airports
  • Military Airports

