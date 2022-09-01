Organic Hair Care Market Is Expected To Expand 1.8x Over The Next Ten Years

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest revised report published by Fact.MR, the global organic hair care market is expected to exceed a valuation of US$ 9 Bn in 2021, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of more than 7% over the next ten years.

Over the past half-decade, consumer behaviour has been totally dynamic with respect to choice of products used for hair care and personal care. Increasing awareness of harmful chemicals in conventional hair care products manufactured in bulk has shifted consumer attention towards natural hair care products.

Moreover, from a sales standpoint, consumer behaviour has enacted in a positive manner. Manufacturers are now able to channel their products with less margin leakages and higher discounts, which has boosted their sales even in the period of Q2 and Q3 of FY2020 during the onset of COVID-19.

Companies in the market are channelling more than 10% of margins generated towards development of new product lines, mostly related to natural hair care products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Growing awareness about personal appearance along with importance of healthy hair will increase demand for organic and herbal hair grooming products. This will lead to a healthy market growth of 1.8X from 2021 to 2031.

The global organic hair care market registered a growth rate of 6.2% during historic period 2016-2020.

The market in APEJ for organic hair care is anticipated to grow at a much faster rate as compared to any other region.

Europe is expected to present an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.2 Bn over the forecast period.

APEJ has highest market share among all regions, and is projected grow 1.7X from 2021 to 2031.

The North Americas market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of more than 7% from 2021 to 2031, and will gain 40 BPS during the same period.

“Personal care spending and rising disposable income are key demand generators for organic hair care products,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competition Tuning Factor

Key manufactures of organic hair care products are The Body Shop, Estee Lauder, The Hain Celestial Group, Amway, Kiehl’s, Natura Cosméticos S.A., L’Occitane en Provence, Kao Corporation, Loreal SA, and Johnsons and Johnsons. Although the market is fragmented, higher potential of the product will attract new players to this space.

Market Segments Covered in Organic Hair Care Industry Research

Product Shampoos Conditioner Hair Oil Hair Colorants Styling Agents Others

Sales Channel Organic Hair Care Products Sold at Professional Salons Organic Hair Care Products Sold at Specialty Stores Organic Hair Care Products Sold through Modern Trade Organic Hair Care Products Sold at Drug Stores Organic Hair Care Products Sold through Online Stores Other s



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Organic Hair Care Market Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Organic Hair Care Market Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Canned Cocktails Market historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Organic Hair Care Market Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Organic Hair Care Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Organic Hair Care Market It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Organic Hair Care Market Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Organic Hair Care Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Organic Hair Care Market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Organic Hair Care Market demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Organic Hair Care Market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Organic Hair Care Market Consumption: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Organic Hair Care Market growth.

