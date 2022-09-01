Fiberglass Yarn Sales Are Projected To Rise At 4.9% CAGR From 2022 To 2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global fiberglass yarn market is valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and further expand at a growth rate of 4.9% to reach US$ 5.68 billion by the end of 2032.

E-glass yarn type dominates the fiberglass yarn market with more than 75% of the market share in 2022.

In recent years, demand for insulators and circuit boards has increased rapidly due to the growth of the construction industry across the world. The construction industry is growing at a healthy CAGR, which is likely to push the demand for insulators as well.

Key stakeholders in the Fiberglass Yarn Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities. Many in recent months have overhauled their strategies to remain agile in the backdrop of worldwide disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segmentation of Fiberglass Yarn Industry Research

By Product Type : Fine Yarn Ultra-fine Yarn

By Grade Type : E Yarn C Yarn S Yarn Others

By End-use Industry : Electrical & Electronics Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Insulators & Enclosures Others Aerospace Automotive Construction Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape Prominent fiberglass yarn manufacturers are AGY Holding Corp, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC), Fber-line, Fibtex Product, Jushi Group Co. Ltd, Newtex, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd, Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd., PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, and Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

