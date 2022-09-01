Industrial Boilers Market Share, Growth Prospect and Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 01, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Industrial Boilers Industry Overview

The global industrial boilers market size was valued at USD 13.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Rapid industrialization and the growing food and beverage industry are expected to drive the global market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent laws to regulate harmful emissions in the environment will boost the adoption of these systems boosting the demand for industrial boilers over the coming years.

Industrial boilers are used by multiple industries including food and beverage, petrochemical, power, and chemical. Boilers produce steam which is then used to carry out heating processes. The steam produced is transferred to the area of operation through pipes. In order to produce the steam, boilers use different types of fuels including oil and gas, fossil, non-fossil, and biomass.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Industrial Boilers market

The U.S. accounted for the second-largest market share in 2020. High disposable income coupled with increasing population has boosted the growth of numerous industries including food and beverages, textile, and FMCG. In order to fulfill the increased demand, companies are not only expanding their existing manufacturing units but also setting up new industrial plants thereby boosting the demand for industrial boilers over the coming years.

Rapidly growing petrochemical and chemical industries in developing economies including India and China are anticipated to boost demand for industrial boilers. The demand is expected to rise further owing to growing investment to develop mega power projects across the globe. These vessels are widely used in chemical and petrochemical industries which account for the highest market share of industrial boilers in the application segment.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has estimated that new boiler rules are expected to prevent environmental emissions at a large scale. More than 88% of the major source boilers can meet emission standards via annual tune-ups, however, the remaining 12.0% would need refurbishing or replacement to minimize toxic emissions, which are anticipated to create opportunities for manufacturers over the forecast period.

Various problems related to manufacturing are exposed gradually as the development of the product takes place. Major issues witnessed during the manufacturing of these systems include the problems associated with materials, deformation, stress corrosion, welding issues, and hydrogen embrittlement. If the product design fails to cater to the basic functioning, then the whole manufacturing process fails to meet the company’s requirements and goals.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

Non-ferrous Scrap Recycling Market – The global non-ferrous scrap recycling market size to be valued at USD 308.5 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The global non-ferrous scrap recycling market size to be valued at USD 308.5 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during the forecast period. Machine Tools Market – The global machine tools market size was valued at USD 77.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the forecast period.

Industrial Boilers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global industrial boilers market on the basis of application, fuel, and region:

Industrial Boilers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Chemicals & Petrochemicals Paper & Pulp Food & Beverages Metals & Mining Others

Industrial Boilers Fuel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Oil & Gas Fossil Non-Fossil Biomass

Industrial Boilers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Industrial Boilers market include

Thermax Ltd.

Siemens AG

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Forbes Marshall

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Harbin Electric Corporation

Cheema Boilers Limited

IHI Corporation

AC Boilers

Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Industrial Boilers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter