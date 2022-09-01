Flat Panel Detector Based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Market to Garner US$ 6.3 billion by 2032 – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global flat panel detector-based X-Ray for cone beam CT market is predicted to reach US$ 3.2 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of over 7% expected to reach US$ 6.3 billion by the end of the assessment period (2022-2032).

From 2015 to 2021, the demand for flat panel detector-based X-Ray for cone beam CT increased significantly, with a CAGR of roughly 6%. The increasing demand for improved and precision-based imaging techniques to better diagnostic outcomes was primarily responsible for the market growth.

According to the World Health Organization, 1.71 billion individuals worldwide suffer from one or more musculoskeletal disorders. While the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders varies by age and diagnosis, they affect people of all ages all over the world.

Get Sample Copy With Impact Analysis Of COVID-19 Of Market Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7088

The use of FPD-based X-Rays for CBCT is growing among healthcare professionals. Given their highly precise identification of pain spots, FPD X-rays have proven exceedingly helpful in precisely determining skeletal anomalies. As a result, surgeons can prescribe the most practical and patient-friendly treatment.

The use of technological advancements has resulted in significant improvements in diagnostic outcomes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved GE Healthcare’s AI auto detection algorithm for pneumothorax on its mobile DR systems in 2019. This allows technicians to be alerted to an urgent issue that should be sent for a stat read and reported to the attending physician.

The market’s future growth prospects are dependent on the increasing importance of technology advancements, particularly in imaging technologies. Artificial intelligence, three-dimensional imaging, and other technological breakthroughs will all help to fuel market expansion forward between 2022 and 2032.

Rapid advancements in medical imaging technology is prompting radiologists to incorporate sophisticated X-Ray imaging techniques, paving the way for rising adoption of flat panel detector based X-Rays for cone beam CTs, remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Report Attributes Values Expected Market Value in 2022 US$ 3.2 Bn Projected Market Value in 2032 US$ 6.3 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7% CAGR

Key Takeaways:

By application, orthopedics will account for 52% of total FPD detector-based X-ray deployment.

Sitting X-rays are expected to expand at a rate of more than 7% every year through 2032.

In 2022 and beyond, approximately 42% of FPD detector X-rays will be distributed across hospitals.

Through 2022, North America will emerge as an opportunistic market, accounting for more than a third of total revenue.

Through 2032, the Asia-Pacific FPD detector-based X-ray market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%.

By the end of 2022, the global FPD detector X-ray for CBCT market will be worth US$ 3.2 billion.

Growth Drivers:

Increasing importance of technological advancements coupled with integration of artificial intelligence and 3D imaging to propel the demand of FPD-based X-Rays for CBCT.

Recent developments in radiological imaging is expected to stimulate the flat panel detector based X-Ray for cone beam CT market growth.

To learn more about Flat Panel Detector Based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7088

Competitive Landscape

Leading flat panel detector based X-ray for cone beam CT manufacturers are stressing the introduction of robust equipment, tapping into the medical industry’s highly dynamic requirements. Furthermore, players are putting resources into forming alliances or partnerships in order to expand their influence. The following are some noteworthy developments:

In May 2021, Vatech announced that its oral x-ray gadget for dentistry diagnosis with CNT technology had been recognised as one of Korea’s World Class Products. The newly chosen oral x-ray gadget, the EzRay Air P, is a portable digital x-ray that allows for easy photography in a variety of dental treatment settings.

In July 2021, Varex Imaging Corporation announced that the LUMEN 4336W digital radiography detector would be added to its existing product line. The LUMEN 4343W is part of a new generation of detectors built for greater durability and convenience for customers and end-users, and it includes a wireless charging option.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR are –

Danaher Corporation

VATECH

medPhoton GmbH

PreXion Inc.

i-CAT

Dentsply Sirona

Ray Co. Ltd.

Carestream Health Inc.

Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co. Ltd.

Owandy Radiology

Teledyne DALSA

Varex Imaging Corporation

Planmeca Oy

More Valuable Insights on Flat Panel Detector Based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global flat panel detector based X-Ray for cone beam CT market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2022 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in the flat panel detector based X-Ray for cone beam CT market with detailed segmentation:

By Application Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Dental Applications Implantology Orthodontics Oral Surgery Endodontics Periodontology Other Dental Applications Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for ENT Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Orthopedics Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Other Applications

By Product Sitting Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Standing Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Lying Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT

By End User Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Hospitals Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Diagnostic Centers Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Clinics Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Other End Users



Key Questions Covered in the Flat Panel Detector Based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Market Report

The report offers insight into flat panel detector based X-Ray for cone beam CT demand outlook for 2022-2032

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for the flat panel detector based X-Ray for cone beam CT market between 2022 and 2032

Flat panel detector based X-Ray for cone beam CT market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Flat panel detector based X-Ray for cone beam CT market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain –

MRI-guided Radiation Therapy Systems Market Scope – The emergence of new technologies in the healthcare and medical equipment industries has supported the MRI-guided radiation therapy systems market. MRI-guided radiation therapy systems are in high demand due to the growing use of irradiation in cancer treatment.

Image Guided Radiotherapy Market Insights – The global imaging guided radiotherapy market is growing at an exponential rate, owing to the increasing prevalence of malignant growth and increased interest in cutting-edge therapies, which is the primary driver of the imaging guided radiotherapy market.

Radiotherapy Devices Market Forecast – The global cancer incidence rate is predicted to skyrocket in the next years, owing to the introduction of new consequences resulting from exposure to harmful elements. The need for radiotherapy devices will continue to rise as radiotherapy becomes more widely used in cancer treatment.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com