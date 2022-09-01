BEYOND RED OCEAN CONSULTING ACQUIRED THE EXCLUSIVE LICENCE OF ACTIONCOACH FOR WEST BENGAL

Bengal, India, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — India has about 83 million Government Registered SME and MSME companies. Most of these businesses are second and third-generation family businesses. Globally it has been seen that 70% of Family-Owned Businesses fail to struggle with the 1.5 million (10 Crore) turnover.

Also, in the last few years, India has seen a huge growth of Startups. Global statistics on the sustainability of Startups indicate that 80% of Startups shut down within the first 5 years of operations. This is a challenge that is faced by Indian Family Businesses also. Businesses are started by technicians who have a piece of significant technical knowledge. Such businesses rapidly grow to about Rs 5-10 crore and then stagnate. Subsequently, many of them perish. The reason is that there are very few institutions that train a business owner on how to run a business.

Mr Brad Sugar, who founded ActionCOACH in 1994 in Australia wanted to address this issue – train the small and medium businesses with the tools which will allow them to grow exponentially and scale up.

ActionCOACH currently operates in 96 countries and has more than 4500 coaches in these countries.

Beyond Red Ocean Consulting, founded by Moloy Chakravorty, is a Licensed Partner of ActionCOACH in India and is recognized as India’s fastest-growing Business Coaching Company.

Moloy Chakravorty started his professional career in 1991 and in the next 23 years, he had a successful corporate career in Leadership Roles with Global MNCs like Merck India, GE Healthcare, etc and Indian Family managed corporations – Chanrai Summit Group in India, UAE, West Africa, and the UK.

In 2016, he started my Entrepreneurship Journey with his Coaching and Consulting Company – Beyond Red Ocean Consulting. His passion is to work with ambitious business owners and as an organization, he derives pride and satisfaction from seeing their businesses grow exponentially.

Moloy Chakravorty is one of the most successful business coaches in India and has transformed multiple businesses across India. His innovative Business Transformation systems work for businesses across sectors in multiple cities of India.

In March 2022, Beyond Red Ocean Consulting acquired the Exclusive Licence of ActionCOACH for West Bengal. The endeavor of Beyond Red Ocean Consulting is now to help Businesses in West Bengal and help them scale up and build a powerful Business Legacy. We already have demonstrated success in Kolkata with multiple businesses.

Now, the goal is to grow the team of Coaches and reach out to multiple businesses in West Bengal so that they can grow and contribute to the GDP of West Bengal.