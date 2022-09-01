Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Abracon’s 2021 Americas Fastest Growing Distributor Win

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the Americas Fastest Growing Distributor award for 2021 from Abracon, an industry leader in electronic components.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company’s industry-leading performance on behalf of Abracon in 2021.

“We have built an excellent relationship and a true partnership with Abracon,” said Craig Sydell, Future Electronics’ Director of Product Marketing. “We are thrilled to receive this award for our performance in 2021, and we look forward to continued success together.”

The award was presented to Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada earlier this year. Future Electronics outperformed all other distributors in the Americas region, generating industry-leading sales growth on behalf of Abracon throughout 2021.

“Future’s focus on stocking and selling the entire Abracon portfolio provided growth opportunities across all key customer verticals,” said Abracon Director of Global Distribution/EMS Chad VanDoorninck. “We are pleased to recognize Future Electronics as our top growth partner in the Americas.”

Abracon is an industry leader in passive components, providing timing devices, RF and antenna, and inductor and connectivity solutions. Headquartered outside of Austin, Texas, Abracon is innovating for tomorrow’s designs with engineering, sales, and operations located around the globe.

Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

