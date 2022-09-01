Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Market Leading Players Analysis Report 2028

Animal Nutrition Organic Acids Industry Overview

The global animal nutrition organic acids market size was estimated at USD 113.3 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is anticipated to be driven by the growing animal feed industry. Increased utilization of organic acids in animal feed as a predominant substitute to traditional growth promoters is a key factor influencing market development across key geographies worldwide. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the coming years due to expanding manufacturing sector in the region across countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Further, increased demand for cattle cultivation as well as regulating the growth of other species in the region is a key factor driving demand for various organic acids in the region.

Organic acids are among the most preferred sources of energy in the animal nutrition industry as they help in increasing the digestibility of nutrients in animals. They have excellent blending properties and are widely utilized as substitutes for antibiotic growth promoters. The growing animal nutrition industry, particularly in emerging countries such as China, India, and Thailand, is expected to boost market growth over the forecast period.

All these factors are expected to promote the growth of the organic acid industry in developing regions of the world. Moreover, the demand for animal nutrition organic acids is rising significantly across regions owing to the presence of large manufacturers and a well-established network of the supply chain. All these factors are expected to promote the growth of the organic acid industry in developing regions of the world.

The market is observed to be rising significantly over the past couple of years due to increasing innovations in the application market ecosystem, demanding technologically advanced products to cater to broader market space. Companies such as Polynt Group, Cargill Inc., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Company, and BASF SE are among the key driving forces for innovation in the field of animal nutrition and organic acids suiting the ecosystem.

The majority of the players operating globally in the development and advancement of organic acids are highly competitive, with the majority of the companies focusing on the development of new products with eco-friendly characteristics and catering to a broader application market. These factors are poised to reflect substantial growth of organic acids such as butyric acid and malic acid in the global market space.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global animal nutrition organic acids market include:

Carboic

Thyssenkrupp AG

ADM

Croda International Plc

Cargill, Incorporated

Eastman Chemical Company

BASF SE

Dow

